As Vicor (VICR) Valuation Declined, Needham Investment Management Raised Position; As Home Depot (HD) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Wagner Bowman Management Trimmed by $351,058 Its Stake

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 29.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 24,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.46% . The institutional investor held 110,675 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43M, up from 85,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $32.38. About 149,823 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ); 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR); 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 21.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp sold 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 6,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, down from 8,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $233. About 3.96M shares traded or 0.23% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday; 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan; 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90 million and $294.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Trade Desk Inc by 40,400 shares to 6,600 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) by 158,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 813,000 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.70B for 23.12 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.