As Vicor (VICR) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Needham Investment Management Lifted Holding; Roper Technologies (ROP) Stock Price Rose While Mar Vista Investment Partners Upped Position by $12.39 Million

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 29.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 24,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.46% . The institutional investor held 110,675 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, up from 85,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $29.56. About 228,360 shares traded or 33.34% up from the average. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c; 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR); 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ)

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 36,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 466,873 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $159.66M, up from 430,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $363.65. About 552,865 shares traded or 23.32% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $4.03 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Conley Jason sold $1.54 million. Stipancich John K also sold $2.66M worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) shares.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $294.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) by 158,500 shares to 813,000 shares, valued at $13.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,500 shares, and cut its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT).

