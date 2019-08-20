As Vicor (VICR) Share Price Declined, Holder Shikiar Asset Management Has Lowered Position; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Halbert Hargrove Russell Has Raised Stake

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 50.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 51,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.46% . The institutional investor held 49,680 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, down from 101,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $30.85. About 108,258 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500.

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 163.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc bought 9,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 15,833 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $69.01. About 5.67 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 24/05/2018 – Kevin Crowley: Exclusive interview — Exxon CEO defends $200bn, 7-year investment plan while rest of Big Oil pulls back from; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS PRODUCTION SHOULD PICK UP IN 2H ON PERMIAN, DEMAND; 02/04/2018 – Tanker docks at ExxonMobil’s Papua New Guinea LNG export terminal; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: NEW PROJECTS WILL MAKE UP HALF OF EARNINGS BY 2025; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil announces 84 pct increase in P’nyang re; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil boosts quarterly dividend to 82 cents; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals in its annual meeting, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 17/04/2018 – LIBERIA TO PROBE EXXON OIL DEAL AFTER GLOBAL WITNESS REPORT; 26/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Extends Exceed XP Portfolio with New Grade for High Performance Coextrusion Films

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc, which manages about $3.97B and $28.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 34,863 shares to 89,360 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33 million and $238.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaming And Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 27,455 shares to 105,340 shares, valued at $4.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 4,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

