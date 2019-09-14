As Vicor (VICR) Market Value Declined, Janney Montgomery Scott Has Cut Its Position by $1.22 Million; Curbstone Financial Management Has Cut Position in Verizon Communications (Vz) (VZ) by $322,335 as Stock Declined

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc decreased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 34.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc sold 39,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.46% . The institutional investor held 74,641 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32M, down from 114,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $33.55. About 144,442 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (Vz) (VZ) by 10.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 5,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 47,836 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73 million, down from 53,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communications (Vz) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.96. About 8.79M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD THIS YEAR; 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 23/05/2018 – RYOT Studio Unveils Two New Global Content Programs for Brands; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID CHURN WAS 1.04 PERCENT, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPROVEMENT; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at MoffettNathanson conference May 14; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security

Analysts await Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 53.13% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.32 per share. VICR’s profit will be $6.00 million for 55.92 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Vicor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Vicor Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for VICR – Nasdaq” on January 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Vicor’s (NASDAQ:VICR) Whopping 378% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Vicor Corporation Reports Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Vicor Corporation Reports Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Worry About Vicor Corporation’s (NASDAQ:VICR) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70 billion and $13.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 31,951 shares to 407,613 shares, valued at $21.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canada Goose Hldgs Inc by 8,743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,071 shares, and has risen its stake in Vngrd Intrm Corp Bd Etf (VCIT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold VICR shares while 31 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 11.31 million shares or 1.77% less from 11.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alyeska Gru LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 27,845 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 39,550 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn has 42,307 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 12,455 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup reported 12,832 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc has 0% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). The Colorado-based Alps has invested 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Great West Life Assurance Company Can stated it has 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability has 0% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 5,424 shares. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Company has 0.03% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 16,479 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 6,811 shares. Prudential Fin holds 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) or 27,026 shares. One Trading LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Artemis Invest Management Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.09% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon to speak at Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference September 11 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 12.09 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87 million and $380.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (Cvx) (NYSE:CVX) by 3,230 shares to 17,360 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barings Corporate Investors (M by 21,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 351,916 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Horan Cap Advsr Limited Co invested 2.41% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Acg Wealth has invested 0.37% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Advsr Asset invested in 1.07M shares or 1.11% of the stock. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Co has 37,288 shares. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 918,877 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Company invested 0.11% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Natl Pension accumulated 0.84% or 4.38M shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 2,808 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.62% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 2.61M shares. Sfmg Ltd invested in 0.14% or 17,640 shares. Perkins Cap Management holds 16,850 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.04% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The California-based Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.33% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Marietta Invest Ptnrs Limited Company has invested 0.4% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Schroder Grp Inc has 0.14% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 2.25 million shares.