As Vicor (VICR) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Shikiar Asset Management Has Cut by $1.60 Million Its Position; Hs Management Partners Lifted Its Stake in Darden Restaurants (DRI) by $16.69 Million as Stock Rose

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 27.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 137,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 641,965 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.98 million, up from 504,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $124.07. About 933,632 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 39.08% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.74; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Back FY18 Sales Growth View of 13%; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY BLENDED SAME-RESTAURANT SALES FROM DARDEN’S LEGACY BRANDS INCREASED 2.0%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SALES $ 1,073.2 MLN VERSUS $1,035.1 MLN; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 17/05/2018 – Darden 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Net $217.8M

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 50.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 51,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,680 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, down from 101,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.87% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $32.71. About 192,342 shares traded or 11.57% up from the average. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 15.04% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership holds 144,244 shares. Paloma has invested 0.08% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 386 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp owns 0.04% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 1.13 million shares. First Citizens Natl Bank stated it has 25,326 shares. Nuwave Inv Management Ltd Liability owns 261 shares. Fmr Llc has 0.02% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 1.38 million shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services stated it has 19,919 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 16,026 shares. Cibc National Bank Usa accumulated 4,779 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 3,799 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). 2,973 were reported by Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability. Wade G W has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Andra Ap has 0.25% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39B and $2.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 30,496 shares to 945,194 shares, valued at $181.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 110,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 301,370 shares, and cut its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $164,169 activity.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33M and $238.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 4,160 shares to 37,395 shares, valued at $9.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agnc Investment Corp. Ser B 7. by 12,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Analysts await Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. VICR’s profit will be $4.83 million for 68.15 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Vicor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.