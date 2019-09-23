As Vicor (VICR) Market Valuation Declined, S Squared Technology Has Increased by $1.00 Million Its Position; Apple Computer (AAPL) Holder Rock Point Advisors Lowered Its Stake

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 32,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.46% . The hedge fund held 132,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.10M, up from 99,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $31.11. About 476,574 shares traded or 161.74% up from the average. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c; 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ); 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR); 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018; 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 7,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 59,056 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.69 million, down from 66,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $983.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98M shares traded or 118.38% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Report: Apple’s iOS 11.3 Unlocks Progressive Web App Features to Fully Engage the Nearly Two Thirds of Mobile Shoppers on Ecommerce Sites that are on iOS; 28/04/2018 – Apple’s Big Payday Will Only Go So Far — Heard on the Street; 03/05/2018 – GOOGL ADVANCED PROTECTION BACKS APPLE IOS DEVICES APPLICATIONS; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s agreement to buy Shazam is the subject of an “in-depth investigation” by the European Commission; 02/04/2018 – Former Apple exec Doug Field, formerly in charge, has been reassigned; 09/05/2018 – The Silicon Valley venture capitalist says Apple is a massive generator of cash, but it’s probably slipping on the innovation side; 30/05/2018 – HealthXL Launches App to Connect the Industry Leaders that are Transforming Modern Health; 01/05/2018 – The iPhone X is on thin ice, according to earnings reports from companies involved with Apple; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says Apple could save $500 million a year making its own PC chips; 10/05/2018 – Apple has scrapped plans for an 850 million euro ($1 billion) data center in Ireland

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72 million and $219.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) by 268,120 shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $14.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evolent Health Inc by 191,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 434,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Jefferies Financial Group.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.23 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Fulton State Bank Na has 1.64% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 122,918 shares. Old West Investment Lc accumulated 2,883 shares. Moreover, Windward Mngmt Ca has 7.87% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cambridge accumulated 33,920 shares or 0% of the stock. Nomura owns 305,842 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Chatham Group Inc Inc has 1.9% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 38,147 shares. Spinnaker holds 1.26% or 63,337 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 275,216 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank reported 2.81% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Smith Asset Mgmt Group Lp has invested 3.61% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Todd Asset Mgmt Lc invested 1.46% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Basswood Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 15,296 shares. Ashfield Capital Partners Limited Com holds 5.09% or 240,927 shares in its portfolio. 82,001 were accumulated by Schaper Benz & Wise Invest Counsel Wi. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability owns 126,106 shares.

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14M and $134.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 22,000 shares to 44,551 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pixelworks Inc (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 363,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,288 shares, and cut its stake in Ichor Holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold VICR shares while 31 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 11.31 million shares or 1.77% less from 11.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apis Capital Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 100,000 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Serv Inc holds 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) or 132 shares. Howe And Rusling holds 0% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 167 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 37,375 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System invested in 49,318 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 5,852 shares. Shikiar Asset Mgmt Inc owns 24,455 shares. Moreover, Aperio Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Raymond James reported 12,500 shares. Alps Advisors holds 12,448 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 50,083 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 5,270 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 82,474 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 0.01% or 25,205 shares. Oberweis Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 126,950 shares.