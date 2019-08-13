As Vicor (VICR) Market Valuation Declined, Apis Capital Advisors Upped Stake by $620,000; As Churchill Downs (CHDN) Stock Price Rose, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lifted Position

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.46% . The institutional investor held 120,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $30.23. About 160,999 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M; 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ); 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR); 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 7,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $650,000, up from 2,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $120.36. About 157,182 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 20 investors sold VICR shares while 41 reduced holdings. only 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 11.51 million shares or 6.96% less from 12.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 6,811 shares. Citigroup accumulated 0% or 10,255 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York stated it has 16,991 shares. Secor Advisors Lp accumulated 9,569 shares. Caxton Associate Ltd Partnership accumulated 49,300 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 11,012 shares stake. Raymond James Associates reported 15,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shine Inv Advisory Inc invested 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs accumulated 1,422 shares. 130,331 are held by Principal Gru. Brown Advisory invested in 10,200 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 21,311 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 9,761 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 23,440 shares.

More notable recent Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “After-Hours Movers 07/25: (SMSI) (EHTH) (SNBR) Higher; (CARB) (MHK) (VICR) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Vicor Corporation Reports Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “New Research Coverage Highlights Autoliv, Eastman Kodak, Vicor, SMTC, FlexShopper, and Mannatech â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bookings, Revenue And Earnings Take A Pause While Opportunities Continue At Vicor – Seeking Alpha” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A 43% Drop In Vicor’s Share Price Is A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 15, 2018.

Apis Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $154.80 million and $82.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 100,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cyberoptics Corp (NASDAQ:CYBE).

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase Co (NYSE:JPM) by 8,900 shares to 277,250 shares, valued at $28.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,848 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $85,219 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc, a New York-based fund reported 5,249 shares. Opus Capital Grp Ltd holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 10,558 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 79,925 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Shelton Management has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Smithfield Trust Communication accumulated 45,000 shares or 0.44% of the stock. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Comm Can has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Keybank National Association Oh owns 4,190 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Argent Trust accumulated 4,597 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Company Bancorporation owns 8,075 shares. Wagner Bowman Management Corp stated it has 5,550 shares. Amer Grp Inc holds 92,622 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 7,442 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability invested in 24,374 shares or 0% of the stock.