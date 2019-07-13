As Viasat (VSAT) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Mig Capital Has Cut Stake by $35.82 Million; Venator Capital Management LTD Boosted Its Stake in Entercom Communications (ETM) as Stock Value Declined

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 89.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 465,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 54,176 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20 million, down from 519,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $84.21. About 254,463 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 42.42% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 24/05/2018 – VIASAT 4Q REV. $439.7M, EST. $423.8M; 05/04/2018 – Eutelsat Replaces ViaSat Investment With New Thales Satellite; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $439.7 MLN VS $416.4 MLN; 27/03/2018 – ViaSat Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ ViaSat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSAT); 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FOR EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (EMEA) IS “WELL UNDERWAY AND ON TRACK”; 12/03/2018 – CPI ANTENNA SYSTEMS DIVISION TO BUY VIASAT’S LARGE-DIAMETER GEO; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – CURRENT VIASAT / EUTELSAT JV, WHICH HAS BEEN IN OPERATION FOR MORE THAN A YEAR, WILL CONTINUE TO BE GOVERNED UNDER EXISTING AGREEMENTS; 14/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Viasat, Cloud Peak Energy, Steven Madden, Entravision Communications, Hawaiian Elec; 14/03/2018 – ViaSat Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 280.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 331,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 450,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, up from 118,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $843.25 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.09. About 714,321 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 12.19% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 16/05/2018 – Entercom Comms Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q EPS $2.62; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q Net $232.4M; 03/05/2018 – United States Traffic Network Signs New Agreement with Entercom Communications Corp; 26/04/2018 – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth, Telemundo 39 And Entercom Announce Multi-Year Media Partnership; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Adj EPS 0c; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Rev $300.6M; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – FURTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 26/04/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP ETM.N -NBC 5 DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TELEMUNDO 39 AND ENTERCOM ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR MEDIA PARTNERSHIP; 08/03/2018 – Correct: Entercom 4Q EPS $2.58

More notable recent Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Entercom Communications to Report 2018 Fourth Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call on February 22 – Business Wire” on February 11, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Entercom launching political podcast featuring Sean Spicer – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on October 19, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For February 22, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Entercom Communications Corp. Stock Plummeted Tuesday – The Motley Fool” published on May 08, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Negative Sentiment In Entercom Communications Is Misconceived – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 15, 2018.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $11.74 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold ETM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 109.13 million shares or 4.05% less from 113.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Services Network Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1,351 shares or 0% of the stock. First Personal Fincl has invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Jefferies Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corp accumulated 100,451 shares. Hsbc Public Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 31,826 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Invesco Ltd owns 284,315 shares. Huntington National Bank holds 647 shares. Utd Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Corporation invested in 10,000 shares. Us Retail Bank De holds 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) or 1,596 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 5,290 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Camarda Fincl Advisors Llc invested in 0% or 132 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc stated it has 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Secor LP accumulated 161,248 shares. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.04 million shares. Cqs Cayman Lp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 300,000 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $9.99 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 BALDRIDGE RICHARD A sold $6.14M worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) or 84,401 shares. FPR PARTNERS LLC also sold $1.87M worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) shares. Dirks Bruce Leroy also sold $1.84 million worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Limited Com reported 8,426 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Financial Bank accumulated 8,194 shares. Moreover, Needham Investment Mgmt Ltd has 3.81% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 144,600 shares. California-based Gemmer Asset Limited Com has invested 0% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Aperio Group Ltd Liability Com holds 4,256 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc owns 5,531 shares. Ashford Capital Mgmt Inc reported 364,577 shares. Moreover, New South Mngmt Incorporated has 3.75% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Quantitative Inv Limited Liability reported 0.04% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.01% or 10,016 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 43,355 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 9,987 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nwq Investment Mngmt Ltd has 418,873 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Moreover, Royal Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 22,336 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0% or 53,104 shares.

Analysts await Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, up 64.91% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.57 per share. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Viasat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -600.00% negative EPS growth.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21 million and $737.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,789 shares to 23,089 shares, valued at $27.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 207,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

More notable recent Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Avnet, Inc. (AVT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Viasat (VSAT) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 7.3% – Nasdaq” published on May 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “Free Wi-Fi May Be Coming to Your Delta Flight – The Motley Fool” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ViaSat (VSAT) Stock Moves -0.06%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Viasat Unveils Hybrid In-Flight Connectivity Antenna System – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 02, 2019.