As Viasat (VSAT) Valuation Declined, Holder Bridger Management Decreased Its Position by $6.99 Million; Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) Stock Rose While Grace & White Has Lowered Position by $317,559

Bridger Management Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 15.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc sold 90,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 480,179 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.21 million, down from 570,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $79. About 1.02 million shares traded or 74.47% up from the average. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 12/03/2018 – CPI Antenna Systems Division to Buy Viasat’s Large-Diameter GEO Satcom Antenna Pdt Line; 09/04/2018 – Viasat Helps Bridge the Digital Divide in Mexico with Affordable, Fast Satellite-Enabled ‘Community Wi-Fi’ Service; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FOR EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (EMEA) IS “WELL UNDERWAY AND ON TRACK”; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED IT WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS ON A DEAL FOR USE OF VIASAT-3 SATELLITE; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – AGREEMENT IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE IMPACT ON EMPLOYEE HEADCOUNT AT EITHER COMPANY; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with; 05/04/2018 – Eutelsat Replaces ViaSat Investment With New Thales Satellite; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – PURCHASE PRICE FOR ANTENNAS WAS NOT DISCLOSED; 14/03/2018 – Clarus Becomes Master Agent of Viasat Business Internet Services; 12/03/2018 – CPI Antenna Systems Division to Buy Viasat’s Large-Diameter GEO Satcom Antenna Product Line

Grace & White Inc decreased its stake in Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc sold 9,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 295,127 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02 million, down from 304,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Gorman Rupp Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $816.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $31.25. About 25,288 shares traded. The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSEMKT:GRC) has declined 4.27% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GRC News: 13/03/2018 – Richland Source: Gorman-Rupp announces corporate staff promotions; 25/04/2018 – GRC International Sees FY 2018 Results Ahead of Expectations; 27/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp Company Declares Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – GORMAN-RUPP CO GRC.N – COMPANY’S BACKLOG OF ORDERS WAS $127.3 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $96.9 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 11/04/2018 – Hometown Source: RC track teams take second at GRC Indoor; 20/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 10/04/2018 – ACL Wins Three GRC Innovation Awards; 10/04/2018 – Lockpath Receives GRC Innovation Awards for Enterprise GRC and IT GRC Management; 22/04/2018 – DJ Gorman-Rupp Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRC); 02/05/2018 – TCS Wins GRC 20/20 Innovation and User Experience Awards

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $45,323 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold GRC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 13.69 million shares or 0.37% less from 13.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Natl Bank holds 33,247 shares or 0% of its portfolio. National Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) for 21,590 shares. Sei Invests Com accumulated 6,525 shares. Gsa Cap Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.07% or 21,045 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 38,117 shares. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership owns 126,593 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 8,085 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners Limited reported 20,865 shares stake. Blackrock accumulated 1.26M shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt has invested 0.02% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Ameriprise owns 0% invested in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) for 196,653 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 25,994 shares. Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Com has 0.01% invested in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) for 45,500 shares. Barclays Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1,740 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt has 14,321 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambiar Investors Ltd Liability Com reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Moreover, Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 33,160 shares. 1.06 million are owned by Fiduciary Mgmt Wi. Gotham Asset Ltd has 0% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 2,951 shares. Baupost Ltd Liability Ma reported 13.73M shares. 4,400 were accumulated by Dupont Management Corp. Texas Permanent School Fund has 38,602 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Communications New York reported 51,384 shares. Swift Run Capital Mgmt Limited Com owns 2,730 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com, Georgia-based fund reported 22,237 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 5,853 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.02% or 11,712 shares. Intll Grp Incorporated accumulated 0.04% or 147,716 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 4,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock invested in 6.67 million shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $3.71 million activity. FPR PARTNERS LLC sold $1.87 million worth of stock. Dirks Bruce Leroy sold $1.84M worth of stock or 25,000 shares.