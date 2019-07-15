As Viasat (VSAT) Stock Value Rose, Holder Mig Capital Cut Its Stake; As Dorian Lpg LTD (LPG) Market Value Rose, Phoenix Investment Adviser Decreased Stake by $501,012

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 89.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 465,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 54,176 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20M, down from 519,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $83.78. About 165,689 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 42.42% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Rev $439.7M; 08/03/2018 – Viasat Phased Array Flat Panel Antenna Selected by SES Networks for the O3b mPOWER System; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.34; 14/03/2018 – Clarus Becomes Master Agent of Viasat Business Internet Services; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 20/04/2018 – DJ ViaSat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSAT); 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 28/05/2018 – Embraer Selects Viasat as its Connectivity Provider on Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 Executive Jets; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (LPG) by 83.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 83,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,169 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104,000, down from 99,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Dorian Lpg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $529.61M market cap company. It closed at $9.6 lastly. It is down 8.04% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.61% the S&P500. Some Historical LPG News: 21/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: The politics of Dorian Gray; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – TOTAL EQUITY VALUE OF TRANSACTION IS APPROXIMATELY USD $441 MLN ON A NAV TO NAV BASIS; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – PROPOSAL SUPPORTED BY BW GROUP, WHICH OWNS 14.2% OF DORIAN AND ABOUT 45% OF BW LPG; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – BW LPG’S PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE DORIAN REPRESENTS A VALUE OF USD $7.86 PER SHARE OF DORIAN; 20/04/2018 – DJ DORIAN LPG LTD ORD REG S, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DORIAN); 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – PROPOSAL WAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BW LPG BOARD; 04/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Ltd. Enters Into Memorandum of Understanding With Hyundai Global Service to Cooperate on Vessel Upgrades; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG Proposes to Combine With Dorian in All-Stk Transaction Valued at USD $1.1 B; 29/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal from BW LPG; 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG-MOU WITH HGS TO UNDERTAKE RESEARCH TO UPGRADE MAIN ENGINES OF UP TO 10 OF CO’S VERY LARGE GAS CARRIERS TO DUAL FUEL TECHNOLOGY UTILIZING LPG

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.28 billion and $46.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 92,200 shares to 163,100 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, up 114.63% or $0.47 from last year’s $-0.41 per share. LPG’s profit will be $3.31 million for 40.00 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Dorian LPG Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -127.27% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Steinberg Asset Ltd Llc has invested 6.48% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Ellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Llc holds 0.74% or 52,100 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 16,759 shares. United Serv Automobile Association owns 8,405 shares. Oppenheimer Asset stated it has 18,316 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0% or 53,104 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc Llc has 52,930 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nwq Inv Co Ltd, a California-based fund reported 418,873 shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). 58,052 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Tower Research Capital Limited Com (Trc) reported 389 shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 2,951 shares. Principal Group owns 0.02% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 249,702 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 1.78M shares.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21M and $737.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 49,000 shares to 725,331 shares, valued at $36.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,789 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $9.99 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Dirks Bruce Leroy sold $1.84 million. $6.14 million worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) was sold by BALDRIDGE RICHARD A on Tuesday, February 12. The insider LAY B ALLEN sold 2,000 shares worth $143,000.

Analysts await Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, up 64.91% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.57 per share. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Viasat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -600.00% negative EPS growth.