As Viasat (VSAT) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Southeastern Asset Management Has Cut Position by $100.89 Million; Sempra Energy (SRE) Holder Hsbc Holdings Plc Trimmed Its Stake by $3.11 Million

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc sold 24,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 148,631 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.71M, down from 173,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $142.21. About 12,362 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 16/04/2018 – FAISEL H. KHAN NAMED VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS FOR SEMPRA ENERGY; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 9, BOARD APPOINTED TREVOR MIHALIK AS CFO SUCCEEDING JEFFERY MARTIN – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Appoints Joseph Householder as Chief Operating Officer, Effective May 1; 08/03/2018 – TEXAS REGULATORS OK SEMPRA ENERGY’S MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF ONCOR; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy’s Joseph A. Householder to Succeed Reed as Presiden; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Dreams of Electric Cars in Oil-Rich Texas With Oncor; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – EXPECTS $320 MLN TO $360 MLN FOR ITS PORTION OF PARTIAL-YEAR EARNINGS FROM ONCOR IN 2018; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Debra L. Reed to Retire as President and CEO, Effective May 1; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra L. Reed to Retire Dec. 1, Step Down as CEO and Pres on May; 20/04/2018 – SoCalGas, Anaheim Fire & Rescue Raise Giant Shovel at Angels Stadium of Anaheim to Remind Southern Californians to Call 811 Before Digging

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc. (VSAT) by 39.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 1.31 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 1.98M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153.83M, down from 3.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Viasat Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $79.79. About 2,228 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 14/03/2018 – Clarus Becomes Master Agent of Viasat Business Internet Services; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FOR EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (EMEA) IS “WELL UNDERWAY AND ON TRACK”; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT 4Q REV. $439.7M, EST. $423.8M; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 15/05/2018 – SAS introduces high-speed Wi-Fi on flights to keep up with competitors; 09/04/2018 – Viasat Helps Bridge the Digital Divide in Mexico with Affordable, Fast Satellite-Enabled ‘Community Wi-Fi’ Service; 30/05/2018 – VIASAT’S B1 CFR AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 27/03/2018 – VIASAT INC VSAT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $46; 12/03/2018 – CPI Antenna Systems Division to Buy Viasat’s Large-Diameter GEO Satcom Antenna Product Line; 05/04/2018 – EUTELSAT:KONNECT VHTS ORDER REPLACES VIASAT-3 INVESTMENT

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $54.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (Put) (NYSE:RTN) by 18,900 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $3.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (Call) (NYSE:SYK) by 15,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Capital Intl Sarl has invested 0.52% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Dimensional Fund Lp holds 521,170 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 14,500 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 58,626 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 348,006 shares. 1St Source Bancshares has 1,621 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Investors accumulated 292,727 shares. Intact Mgmt stated it has 38,100 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Caprock Gru reported 6,844 shares. Nevada-based Whittier Tru Of Nevada has invested 0.05% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Checchi Advisers Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Wesbanco Commercial Bank invested in 2,566 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Covington Capital Mngmt holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 34,295 shares.

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 14.63% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.23 per share. SRE’s profit will be $386.57M for 25.21 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.18% EPS growth.

Analysts await Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.12 EPS, up 70.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. After $-0.19 actual EPS reported by Viasat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.84% EPS growth.