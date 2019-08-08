As Viasat (VSAT) Stock Value Declined, New South Capital Management Decreased Holding; As Enterprise Fina (EFSC) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Enterprise Financial Services Lifted Its Stake

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Enterprise Fina (EFSC) by 58.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought 207,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% . The institutional investor held 563,235 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.96M, up from 356,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Enterprise Fina for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $39.11. About 82,124 shares traded. Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) has declined 25.90% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EFSC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Financial Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFSC); 23/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.84; 25/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP EFSC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 07/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 22/03/2018 – SixThirty Welcomes New Partners; 23/04/2018 – Enterprise Fincl Services 1Q EPS 90c; 08/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Fincl Results; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp by 44,580 shares to 2.42M shares, valued at $30.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) by 15,305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 552,047 shares, and has risen its stake in Multi Color Corp (NASDAQ:LABL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0.01% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 84,795 shares. Disciplined Growth Investors Mn holds 1.73% or 1.28 million shares in its portfolio. Bridger Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 480,179 shares or 2.95% of all its holdings. 389 are owned by Tower Capital Ltd Llc (Trc). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). 146,255 are held by Alliancebernstein Lp. Minnesota-based Ameriprise has invested 0.01% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Citigroup holds 9,952 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). 8,170 are held by Sg Americas Limited Com. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 22,408 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0% or 22,336 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 401,125 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Price T Rowe Md holds 16,759 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $9.85 million activity. Shares for $143,000 were sold by LAY B ALLEN on Friday, February 8. $1.84 million worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) was sold by Dirks Bruce Leroy on Wednesday, February 13. On Tuesday, February 12 BALDRIDGE RICHARD A sold $6.14 million worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) or 84,401 shares.

