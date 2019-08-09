As Viasat (VSAT) Stock Value Declined, Mountain Lake Investment Management Lowered Stake; Illumina (ILMN) Stock Price Declined While Lumina Fund Management Boosted Position by $465,000

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.96 million, down from 345,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $77.88. About 239,305 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.34; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – PURCHASE PRICE FOR ANTENNAS WAS NOT DISCLOSED; 14/03/2018 – ViaSat Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – AGREEMENT IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE IMPACT ON EMPLOYEE HEADCOUNT AT EITHER COMPANY; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – “BELIEVES THERE IS SIGNIFICANT INTEREST IN VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FROM PROSPECTIVE REGIONAL PARTNERS”; 05/04/2018 – EUTELSAT:KONNECT VHTS ORDER REPLACES VIASAT-3 INVESTMENT; 12/03/2018 – CPI Antenna Systems Division to Buy Viasat’s Large-Diameter GEO Satcom Antenna Product Line; 17/05/2018 – ViaSat Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 14/03/2018 – ViaSat Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services

Lumina Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lumina Fund Management Llc bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $777,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lumina Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $4.8 during the last trading session, reaching $293.64. About 178,492 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA, LOXO IN PACT ON PAN-CANCER COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS; 05/03/2018 – ANHUI ANKE BIOTECHNOLOGY 300009.SZ SAYS ITS UNIT OBTAINS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS IN CHINA FOR PRODUCTS OF VEROGEN, U.S. COMPANY JOINTLY SET UP BY U.S. FIRMS ILLUMINA AND TELEGRAPH HILL PARTNERS; 19/03/2018 – Luna DNA Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Adding New Pedigree From Illumina; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – LOXO ONCOLOGY TO UTILIZE A COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 FOR LAROTRECTINIB (NTRK) AND LOXO-292 (RET)

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $969,078 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtnrs has invested 0.1% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Company has invested 0.1% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Fil Limited owns 119,617 shares. Df Dent & holds 2.59% or 419,954 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0.01% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 28,002 shares. Wms Prtn Lc owns 850 shares. Hitchwood Mngmt Lp has 0.45% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Natixis Advisors LP holds 17,818 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs owns 1,224 shares. Glenmede Na holds 4,898 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.19% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 676,659 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Associate Inc Ca holds 18,000 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. 116,750 were reported by Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Moreover, Earnest Prtnrs Ltd has 0% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 68 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $9.85 million activity. BALDRIDGE RICHARD A had sold 84,401 shares worth $6.14M on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $1.87M was made by FPR PARTNERS LLC on Friday, February 15.

