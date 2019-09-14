As Viasat (VSAT) Stock Value Declined, Holder Firsthand Capital Management Has Increased Position; Roberts Glore & Company Trimmed Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position by $551,448

Roberts Glore & Company Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc sold 10,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 61,944 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39 million, down from 72,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 15.87 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Viasat Inc. (VSAT) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.23 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Viasat Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $78.97. About 147,198 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with; 15/05/2018 – SAS introduces high-speed Wi-Fi on flights to keep up with competitors; 21/03/2018 – ViaSat at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 14/03/2018 – ViaSat Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21; 14/03/2018 – ViaSat Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 09/04/2018 – Viasat Helps Bridge the Digital Divide in Mexico with Affordable, Fast Satellite-Enabled ‘Community Wi-Fi’ Service; 03/04/2018 – Viasat Expands Dublin Office; Sets up European Software Centre of Excellence; 12/03/2018 – CPI ANTENNA SYSTEMS DIVISION TO BUY VIASAT’S LARGE-DIAMETER GEO; 17/05/2018 – ViaSat Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Roberts Glore & Company Inc, which manages about $450.63 million and $163.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,232 shares to 21,975 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Evercore starts networking coverage; CSCO, CIEN praised – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy Cisco (CSCO) Stock Heading into Q3 2019 Earnings Wednesday? – Nasdaq” published on May 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CSCO, HCA, CI – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Trade War Pain Comes to Cisco Systems – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Best Spot to Buy Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Strum And Towne invested in 0.25% or 6,367 shares. Hollencrest Mngmt stated it has 30,135 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Management Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 31,047 shares. Wespac Ltd Llc stated it has 0.31% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 107,745 were accumulated by Convergence Prtn Limited Liability Company. Peregrine Asset Advisers reported 0.31% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Jupiter Asset Limited has 1.28% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 741,792 shares. Toth Advisory accumulated 249,092 shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt Co holds 1.47% or 1.59M shares. Aspiriant Ltd invested 0.16% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Whittier invested in 611,115 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Sei Investments holds 2.24M shares. Eaton Vance Management invested in 0.61% or 4.89M shares. Brinker Cap owns 295,065 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Argyle Capital Mngmt Inc owns 81,650 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.90 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46 million and $259.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $9.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.