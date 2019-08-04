As Viasat (VSAT) Stock Declined, Shareholder New South Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding; Shareholder Roffman Miller Associates Boosted Mcdonalds (MCD) Position

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 3,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 153,768 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.20 million, up from 150,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $214.48. About 3.52M shares traded or 24.17% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 13/03/2018 – Worker Exodus Builds at McDonald’s as Mobile App Sows Confusion; 30/04/2018 – A rise in the price of McDonald’s Big Maca didn’t scare away customers in the first quarter; 30/04/2018 – Revamped menu helps lift McDonald’s sales; 28/03/2018 – Extra Bacon Brings in Extra Cash for Top McDonald’s Franchisee; 12/04/2018 – Kalinowski McDonald’s Surveys to Live On as Analyst Starts Anew; 19/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reaches Deal With Labor Board in Franchise Retaliation Case; 23/04/2018 – Munchies: Today’s Most Hilarious Internet Rumor: McDonald’s Is Turning Its PlayPlaces into ‘Weed Lounges’; 05/04/2018 – Jollibee Foods plans to appeal the order. The government will also inspect other fast-food companies such as KFC and McDonald’s; 24/05/2018 – MCD: TRIPLED TUITION ASSISTANCE FOR WORKERS AFTER TAX CHANGES; 11/05/2018 – London bans junk food ads on public transport to fight child obesity

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 4.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 79,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The institutional investor held 1.67M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.63M, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $78.78. About 391,233 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED THAT EUTELSAT’S VIASAT-3 DECISION HAS NO DIRECT IMPACT ON EXISTING CONTRACTS; 15/05/2018 – SAS introduces high-speed Wi-Fi on flights to keep up with competitors; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED IT WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS ON A DEAL FOR USE OF VIASAT-3 SATELLITE; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FOR EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (EMEA) IS “WELL UNDERWAY AND ON TRACK”; 09/04/2018 – Viasat Helps Bridge the Digital Divide in Mexico with Affordable, Fast Satellite-Enabled ‘Community Wi-Fi’ Service; 08/03/2018 SES SA SESFg.LU – ALCAN, ISOTROPIC SYSTEMS AND VIASAT TO DEVELOP APPLICATION-SPECIFIC ANTENNAS TO SERVE O3B MPOWER CUSTOMER EDGE TERMINALS; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 20/04/2018 – DJ ViaSat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSAT); 24/05/2018 – VIASAT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.34

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has 29,211 shares. Landscape Capital Mngmt Lc owns 2,632 shares. Charles Schwab Management Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 549,755 shares. Millennium Mgmt Llc reported 197,687 shares. 103,224 were reported by Swiss Savings Bank. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 5,531 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Ltd Liability Com accumulated 14,200 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Great Lakes Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.14% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon invested 0.01% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Jane Street Gru Ltd holds 0% or 7,414 shares. Disciplined Growth Mn holds 1.28 million shares. Cornerstone invested 0% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management stated it has 4,100 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 5,841 shares. Invesco Limited reported 151,579 shares.

Analysts await Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, up 64.91% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.57 per share. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Viasat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -600.00% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $9.99 million activity. 25,000 shares were sold by FPR PARTNERS LLC, worth $1.87M. 25,000 shares were sold by Dirks Bruce Leroy, worth $1.84 million on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $6.14M were sold by BALDRIDGE RICHARD A on Tuesday, February 12.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52 billion and $3.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Siriusxm Group by 56,675 shares to 1.67 million shares, valued at $63.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Multi Color Corp (NASDAQ:LABL) by 82,129 shares in the quarter, for a total of 484,059 shares, and has risen its stake in Dish Network Corp Class A (NASDAQ:DISH).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $771,429 activity. 3,036 shares were sold by Henry Daniel, worth $537,767. Fairhurst David Ogden also sold $13.62 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 3,836 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cannell Peter B & Com Incorporated has invested 0.03% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Roundview Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 1.35% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Fin Advisory Ser invested 0.26% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Optimum Advsr reported 8,226 shares. Everence Management invested in 0.68% or 20,517 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.31% or 2.48 million shares in its portfolio. Dana Advsrs has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Ingalls & Snyder Limited Company owns 8,531 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Inc has 436,000 shares for 1.9% of their portfolio. Hartford Financial invested 0.17% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Callahan Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 64,495 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 0.49% stake. Hendershot stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Moreover, Zacks Invest Mngmt has 0.01% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24 million and $878.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 10,819 shares to 100,123 shares, valued at $38.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.