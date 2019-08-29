As Viasat (VSAT) Stock Declined, Holder Steinberg Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $11.46 Million; Live Your Vision Raised Stake in Pfizer Com (PFE) by $413,010

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 61.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 148,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 92,539 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.17 million, down from 241,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $77.65. About 235,080 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 12/03/2018 – CPI ANTENNA SYSTEMS DIVISION TO BUY VIASAT’S LARGE-DIAMETER GEO; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT 4Q REV. $439.7M, EST. $423.8M; 05/04/2018 – Eutelsat Replaces ViaSat Investment With New Thales Satellite; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – PURCHASE PRICE FOR ANTENNAS WAS NOT DISCLOSED; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $439.7 MLN VS $416.4 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.34; 17/05/2018 – ViaSat Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 28/05/2018 – Embraer Selects Viasat as its Connectivity Provider on Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 Executive Jets; 09/04/2018 – Viasat Helps Bridge the Digital Divide in Mexico with Affordable, Fast Satellite-Enabled ‘Community Wi-Fi’ Service

Live Your Vision Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 306.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Live Your Vision Llc bought 10,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 3,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Live Your Vision Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $35.08. About 22.68M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q EPS 59c; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Innovative Health Rev $7.83B; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic; 08/03/2018 – FDA panel backs Pfizer’s Xeljanz as bowel disease treatment; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS INFORMED FDA A FEW MONTHS AGO THAT IT HAD INTERMITTENT EPIPEN SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS FROM PFIZER; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS AGREEMENT AIMS TO ACCELERATE THE DEVELOPMENT OF PFIZER’S CAR T CELL THERAPY; 23/05/2018 – STRATA ONCOLOGY FUNDING ROUND LED PFIZER, MERCK & CO; 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S DELIBERATIONS ON CRESTOR SAID TO BE AT EARLY STAGE; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER’S BIOSIMILAR RETACRIT® (EPOETIN ALFA-EPBX) APPROVED BY U

More notable recent Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Viasat Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Update: Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock Gained 42% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Wins Stay in Antitrust Ruling Against FTC – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Viasat, ReadyNet Demonstrate High-Speed Satellite Internet across Jamaica, Bringing Connectivity to Communities and Businesses – PRNewswire” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Has Viasat (VSAT) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Riverhead Capital Ltd has 0.02% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 5,853 shares. Whittier Of Nevada invested 0% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 0.04% or 40,823 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 127,353 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0.02% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Mason Street Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) or 30,232 shares. Firsthand Inc accumulated 30,000 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 27 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 11,300 shares. Fiduciary Management Inc Wi reported 1.06M shares. Southeastern Asset Mgmt Incorporated Tn holds 1.98 million shares. 49,644 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 84,984 shares or 1.47% of its portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset Inc reported 22,984 shares.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Pfizer to build $500M facility in Sanford, create hundreds of jobs – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer and Glaxo close OTC joint venture – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Talk Boosts Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Live Your Vision Llc, which manages about $217.02M and $329.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco 1 (STPZ) by 8,848 shares to 1,224 shares, valued at $63,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond Etf (SCHZ) by 120,101 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 884,148 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index Etf (FNDC).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.