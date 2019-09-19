As Viasat (VSAT) Stock Declined, Firsthand Capital Management Raised by $800,000 Its Stake; Kidder Stephen W Trimmed Home Depot (HD) Position by $353,556; Share Price Rose

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Viasat Inc. (VSAT) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.23 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Viasat Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $79. About 34,585 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 14/03/2018 – ViaSat Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $439.7 MLN VS $416.4 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Clarus Becomes Master Agent of Viasat Business Internet Services; 27/03/2018 – VIASAT INC VSAT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $46; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – CURRENT VIASAT / EUTELSAT JV, WHICH HAS BEEN IN OPERATION FOR MORE THAN A YEAR, WILL CONTINUE TO BE GOVERNED UNDER EXISTING AGREEMENTS; 08/03/2018 SES SA SESFg.LU – ALCAN, ISOTROPIC SYSTEMS AND VIASAT TO DEVELOP APPLICATION-SPECIFIC ANTENNAS TO SERVE O3B MPOWER CUSTOMER EDGE TERMINALS; 20/04/2018 – DJ ViaSat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSAT); 05/04/2018 – $VSAT -5% as Eutelsat ditches ViaSat-3. They sold ViaSat a dismal European retail business for $150m, promised a future broadband partnership, then walked away; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – AGREEMENT IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE IMPACT ON EMPLOYEE HEADCOUNT AT EITHER COMPANY

Kidder Stephen W decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W sold 1,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 35,526 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.39 million, down from 37,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $230.4. About 607,671 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $249.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 3,940 shares to 6,020 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd accumulated 2,431 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Horrell Capital Mgmt holds 30,941 shares. Weatherly Asset Management LP stated it has 2.17% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Davis R M Inc holds 0.71% or 95,978 shares in its portfolio. 6,597 were reported by Amica Retiree Med Tru. Moreover, Eulav Asset Mngmt has 0.15% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 19,000 shares. 4,793 are owned by Budros Ruhlin & Roe. Covington Mgmt invested in 1.12% or 90,504 shares. Clearbridge Investments Lc reported 1.3% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 21,945 are owned by Spectrum Mgmt Gru. Amp Investors Ltd holds 619,542 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Iron owns 1,240 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 48,615 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt Inc reported 4,930 shares. Zweig owns 0.07% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,550 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 22.86 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

