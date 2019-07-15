As Viasat (VSAT) Shares Rose, Mountain Lake Investment Management Has Lowered Position by $770,000; Deere & Co (DE) Shareholder Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has Lifted Its Position by $2.02 Million

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 17.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 12,709 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 87,209 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.94M, up from 74,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $166. About 1.33M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO RAJESH KALATHUR CITES U.S. STEEL COSTS, LOGISTICS; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Deere is concerned about retaliation against U.S. agriculture – Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Adds Deere, Exits Facebook, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS FARM MACHINERY SALES IN NORTH, SOUTH AMERICA ARE MAKING “SOLID GAINS” AND CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT SALES ARE CONTINUING TO MOVE SHARPLY HIGHER; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FOREIGN CURRENCY DEBT RATINGS TO JOHN DEERE CREDIT COMPAñíA FINANCIERA S.A.’S EXPECTED SENIOR ISSUANCES; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Profit Forecast as Farm Recovery Gathers Pace; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPERIENCING HIGHER RAW-MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS, BEING ADDRESSED THROUGH FOCUS ON STRUCTURAL COST REDUCTION, FUTURE PRICING ACTIONS; 18/05/2018 – Deere’s ‘Messy Quarter’ Is Out of the Way Says Blair Analyst (Video); 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.96 million, down from 345,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $83.68. About 187,212 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 42.42% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS DUE TO EUTELSAT’S DECISION TO PURSUE LOCAL MARKET ALTERNATIVE; 04/04/2018 – ViaSat Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 11; 05/04/2018 – Eutelsat Replaces ViaSat Investment With New Thales Satellite; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – AGREEMENT IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE IMPACT ON EMPLOYEE HEADCOUNT AT EITHER COMPANY; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 12/03/2018 – CPI Antenna Systems Division to Buy Viasat’s Large-Diameter GEO Satcom Antenna Product Line; 21/03/2018 – ViaSat at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED THAT EUTELSAT’S VIASAT-3 DECISION HAS NO DIRECT IMPACT ON EXISTING CONTRACTS; 03/04/2018 – Viasat Expands Dublin Office; Sets up European Software Centre of Excellence; 17/04/2018 – Telecom Consulting Group (TCG) Becomes Master Agent Partner of Viasat Business Internet Services

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 79,998 shares to 275,697 shares, valued at $15.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 15,826 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,660 shares, and cut its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.87 million activity.

Analysts await Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.20 EPS, up 64.91% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.57 per share. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Viasat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -600.00% negative EPS growth.