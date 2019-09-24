As Viasat (VSAT) Shares Declined, Shareholder Southeastern Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake by $47.58 Million; Northrock Partners Increases Position in Target (TGT)

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc. (VSAT) by 29.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 594,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 1.39M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112.35M, down from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Viasat Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $76.68. About 156,896 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 30/05/2018 – VIASAT’S B1 CFR AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 09/04/2018 – Viasat Helps Bridge the Digital Divide in Mexico with Affordable, Fast Satellite-Enabled ‘Community Wi-Fi’ Service; 12/03/2018 – CPI Antenna Systems Division to Buy Viasat’s Large-Diameter GEO Satcom Antenna Product Line; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED THAT EUTELSAT’S VIASAT-3 DECISION HAS NO DIRECT IMPACT ON EXISTING CONTRACTS; 04/04/2018 – ViaSat Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 11; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $439.7 MLN VS $416.4 MLN; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – CURRENT VIASAT / EUTELSAT JV, WHICH HAS BEEN IN OPERATION FOR MORE THAN A YEAR, WILL CONTINUE TO BE GOVERNED UNDER EXISTING AGREEMENTS; 08/03/2018 – Viasat Phased Array Flat Panel Antenna Selected by SES Networks for the O3b mPOWER System; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – PURCHASE PRICE FOR ANTENNAS WAS NOT DISCLOSED; 03/04/2018 – Viasat Expands Dublin Office; Sets up European Software Centre of Excellence

Northrock Partners Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 140.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc bought 159,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 273,135 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.66 million, up from 113,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $107.75. About 3.60 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Target’s Outlook Has Been Revised to Stable From Negative; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Ohio; 03/04/2018 – Target is planning to open small-format stores in New York’s Upper East Side neighborhood, Staten Island and Astoria, Queens; 23/05/2018 – TARGET AFFIRMS YEAR GUIDANCE; 23/05/2018 – Target Sales Get Lift From Remodels but Spending Squeezes Margins; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 06/03/2018 – Target: Wage Increase Part of Previously Announced Plan to Boost to $15 by End of 2020; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Rev $16.78B; 08/03/2018 – DMITRI L. STOCKTON NAMED TO TARGET CORPORATION’S BOARD

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47 million and $349.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,619 shares to 4,702 shares, valued at $585,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 22,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,525 shares, and cut its stake in Clearbridge Mlp And Midstrm (CEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 18 investors sold VSAT shares while 58 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 54.01 million shares or 6.24% less from 57.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Odey Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 17.09% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). 30,362 are held by Mason Street Limited Liability. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 139,956 shares. Blair William And Il holds 0.03% or 66,518 shares. Moreover, Tower Cap Limited Com (Trc) has 0.01% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 1,109 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 152 shares. Charles Schwab Inv holds 436,103 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has invested 0.02% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). 1,726 were accumulated by Advisory Ntwk Ltd Llc. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.03% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Kemnay Advisory Inc has 0.29% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 14,831 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 8,405 shares. Ameriprise Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 142,821 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co reported 2,128 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 22,061 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, up 70.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. After $-0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Viasat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.84% EPS growth.