As Viasat (VSAT) Shares Declined, Firsthand Capital Management Lifted Position; As Teekay Lng Partners LP (TGP) Market Valuation Declined, Greenlight Capital Has Raised by $4.89 Million Its Position

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Viasat Inc. (VSAT) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.23 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Viasat Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $78.69. About 189,898 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 05/04/2018 – Eutelsat Replaces ViaSat Investment With New Thales Satellite; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS DUE TO EUTELSAT’S DECISION TO PURSUE LOCAL MARKET ALTERNATIVE; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Viasat’s Ratings Outlook To Negative, Affirms B1 Cfr; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED THAT EUTELSAT’S VIASAT-3 DECISION HAS NO DIRECT IMPACT ON EXISTING CONTRACTS; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – CURRENT VIASAT / EUTELSAT JV, WHICH HAS BEEN IN OPERATION FOR MORE THAN A YEAR, WILL CONTINUE TO BE GOVERNED UNDER EXISTING AGREEMENTS; 17/04/2018 – Telecom Consulting Group (TCG) Becomes Master Agent Partner of Viasat Business Internet Services; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT 4Q REV. $439.7M, EST. $423.8M; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $439.7 MLN VS $416.4 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Viasat Expands Dublin Office; Sets up European Software Centre of Excellence; 21/03/2018 – ViaSat at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Teekay Lng Partners LP (TGP) by 69.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 349,274 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.03% . The hedge fund held 849,274 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.98 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Teekay Lng Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.1. About 109,981 shares traded. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) has declined 11.83% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGP News: 04/04/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distribution; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS LP TGP.N – QTRLY GAAP VOYAGE REVENUES $115.3 MLN VS $101.2 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners 1Q Rev $115.3M; 04/04/2018 – Teekay Corporation Declares Dividend; 16/03/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distributions on Series A and B Preferred Units; 14/03/2018 Teekay Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors

Greenlight Capital Inc, which manages about $11.41 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 187,400 shares to 472,025 shares, valued at $34.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 217,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 731,600 shares, and cut its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46M and $259.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. by 4,000 shares to 4,016 shares, valued at $4.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.