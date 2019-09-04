As Viasat (VSAT) Shares Declined, Bridger Management Has Trimmed Its Position; As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Share Value Rose, Soros Fund Management Trimmed Holding

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 25.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 8.34 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 24.82M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215.70M, down from 33.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $11.19. About 9.36 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTEREST RATE UNDER TERM FACILITY IS LONDON INTERBANK OFFERED RATE PLUS 200 BASIS POINTS; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SHR $2.48; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties, Caesars Expect to Complete Transaction in Phases by the Fall of 2018; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Resort Will be $200M Non-Gaming, Beach-Front Project; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC EARLIER REPORTED 14.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF DECEMBER 5, 2017; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO BRING A NEW HARRAH’S-BRANDED FACILITY TO NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS REPORTS DEVELOPMENT OF CAESARS PALACE LUXURY RESORT; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Will Continue to Operate Both Properties Under Terms of Long-Term Leases With VICI Properties

Bridger Management Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 15.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc sold 90,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 480,179 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.21 million, down from 570,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $77.73. About 229,759 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS DUE TO EUTELSAT’S DECISION TO PURSUE LOCAL MARKET ALTERNATIVE; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED IT WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS ON A DEAL FOR USE OF VIASAT-3 SATELLITE; 08/03/2018 SES SA SESFg.LU – ALCAN, ISOTROPIC SYSTEMS AND VIASAT TO DEVELOP APPLICATION-SPECIFIC ANTENNAS TO SERVE O3B MPOWER CUSTOMER EDGE TERMINALS; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.34; 04/04/2018 – ViaSat Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 11; 20/04/2018 – DJ ViaSat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSAT); 24/05/2018 – VIASAT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 12/03/2018 – CPI Antenna Systems Division to Buy Viasat’s Large-Diameter GEO Satcom Antenna Pdt Line; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FOR EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (EMEA) IS “WELL UNDERWAY AND ON TRACK”

Analysts await Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, up 70.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. After $-0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Viasat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.84% EPS growth.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energizer Hldgs Inc New by 290,000 shares to 805,000 shares, valued at $36.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 450,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 498,772 shares, and has risen its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).