As Viasat (VSAT) Share Value Declined, Fpr Partners Has Cut Holding; Xilinx (XLNX) Shareholder Raging Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $13.54 Million

Fpr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc sold 348,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 5.71 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $442.44M, down from 6.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $80.03. About 665,330 shares traded or 13.31% up from the average. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 12/03/2018 – CPI Antenna Systems Division to Buy Viasat’s Large-Diameter GEO Satcom Antenna Product Line; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.34; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – CURRENT VIASAT / EUTELSAT JV, WHICH HAS BEEN IN OPERATION FOR MORE THAN A YEAR, WILL CONTINUE TO BE GOVERNED UNDER EXISTING AGREEMENTS; 14/03/2018 – ViaSat Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Viasat Helps Bridge the Digital Divide in Mexico with Affordable, Fast Satellite-Enabled ‘Community Wi-Fi’ Service; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR LOSS $0.05; 27/03/2018 – ViaSat Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Eutelsat Replaces ViaSat Investment With New Thales Satellite; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED THAT EUTELSAT’S VIASAT-3 DECISION HAS NO DIRECT IMPACT ON EXISTING CONTRACTS; 30/05/2018 – VIASAT’S B1 CFR AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 69.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 107,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 47,620 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04M, down from 155,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $103.18. About 2.18 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology

Fpr Partners Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 263,533 shares to 19.86 million shares, valued at $175.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd by 20,913 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.61M shares, and has risen its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.06 million are owned by Fiduciary Mngmt Incorporated Wi. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 81,742 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 33,160 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 1.28M were reported by Disciplined Growth Investors Incorporated Mn. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested in 10,467 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Moreover, Cwm Limited has 0% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 45 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) accumulated 389 shares. Mig Lc reported 0.57% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 0% or 250 shares. Baupost Group Limited Company Ma has 8.94% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 13.73 million shares. Fpr Prtnrs Limited Company has invested 10.81% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Sei Invs reported 7,205 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 34,827 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group Incorporated holds 0.02% or 5.40M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Tru reported 211,138 shares stake. 3.93 million are owned by Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corporation. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.11% or 61,115 shares. Cleararc reported 6,142 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Swedbank holds 881,432 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 46,814 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank reported 56,765 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Navellier & Associates holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 27,344 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 14,801 shares. Kidder Stephen W reported 54,213 shares. The Florida-based Voloridge Investment Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.51% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.06% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) or 10,012 shares. Pictet North America Advsr Sa, Switzerland-based fund reported 2,922 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 4,281 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Limited Liability Company holds 0.33% or 243,374 shares.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.45M for 27.44 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31M and $689.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cloudera Inc by 1.62M shares to 2.27M shares, valued at $24.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Upland Software Inc by 19,997 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,836 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.