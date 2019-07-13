As Viasat (VSAT) Market Value Rose, Balyasny Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $7.29 Million; As Transocean LTD (RIG) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Diversified Investment Strategies Has Decreased by $309,936 Its Holding

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 74.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 94,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 33,160 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, down from 127,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $84.21. About 254,463 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 42.42% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 12/03/2018 – CPI ANTENNA TO BUY VIASAT’S GEO SATCOM ANTENNA PRODUCT LINE; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 15/05/2018 – SAS introduces high-speed Wi-Fi on flights to keep up with competitors; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Viasat’s Ratings Outlook To Negative, Affirms B1 Cfr; 12/03/2018 – CPI Antenna Systems Division to Buy Viasat’s Large-Diameter GEO Satcom Antenna Pdt Line; 14/03/2018 – ViaSat Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – ViaSat at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 12/03/2018 – CPI Antenna Systems Division to Buy Viasat’s Large-Diameter GEO Satcom Antenna Product Line; 20/04/2018 – DJ ViaSat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSAT)

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 53.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc sold 38,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,260 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $298,000, down from 73,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $6.46. About 11.87M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Transocean: Subscription Period Expired at 6:59 P.M. EDT on March 20; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested in 0% or 53,104 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 11,712 shares. Wolverine Asset Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 17,883 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 18,316 shares. Rmb Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Odey Asset Management Group Limited holds 3.06 million shares or 19.18% of its portfolio. 144,600 were accumulated by Needham Inv Llc. Swiss Bancorp holds 103,224 shares. Lpl Fin Limited Liability reported 0% stake. South Dakota Council, South Dakota-based fund reported 139,917 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Company owns 4,577 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 48,547 shares. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada reported 187 shares. Fpr Prtn Ltd holds 5.71 million shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $9.99 million activity. Shares for $143,000 were sold by LAY B ALLEN. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider BALDRIDGE RICHARD A sold $6.14M. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Dirks Bruce Leroy sold $1.84 million.

Analysts await Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.20 EPS, up 64.91% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.57 per share. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Viasat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -600.00% negative EPS growth.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49 billion and $15.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 130,986 shares to 266,100 shares, valued at $9.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 348,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 443,096 shares, and has risen its stake in Dril Quip Inc (NYSE:DRQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atwood And Palmer has 2,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 888,870 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 115,700 shares. Sheffield Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.55% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Whittier Trust accumulated 189 shares or 0% of the stock. M&T Bank & Trust accumulated 0% or 25,847 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Company reported 3,890 shares. Glacier Peak Ltd Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 12,450 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation owns 18,754 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Lc owns 269,263 shares. Pathstone Family Office holds 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 128 shares. Moreover, Diversified Inv Strategies Lc has 0.28% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 34,260 shares. Canal holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 100,000 shares. Weiss Multi reported 300,000 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Cap Counsel Inc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, down 825.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.33% negative EPS growth.

