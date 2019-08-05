As Viasat (VSAT) Market Value Declined, Mountain Lake Investment Management Has Cut by $770,000 Its Holding; Bridgecreek Investment Management Has Increased Its Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $566,000 as Stock Value Declined

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.96 million, down from 345,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $78.78. About 391,233 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS DUE TO EUTELSAT’S DECISION TO PURSUE LOCAL MARKET ALTERNATIVE; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $439.7 MLN VS $416.4 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ ViaSat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSAT); 24/05/2018 – VIASAT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 12/03/2018 – CPI ANTENNA SYSTEMS DIVISION TO BUY VIASAT’S LARGE-DIAMETER GEO; 04/04/2018 – ViaSat Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 11; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – AGREEMENT IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE IMPACT ON EMPLOYEE HEADCOUNT AT EITHER COMPANY; 17/04/2018 – Telecom Consulting Group (TCG) Becomes Master Agent Partner of Viasat Business Internet Services; 17/05/2018 – ViaSat Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 05/04/2018 – EUTELSAT:KONNECT VHTS ORDER REPLACES VIASAT-3 INVESTMENT

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 12.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 7,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 63,872 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.16 million, up from 56,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 21.38 million shares traded or 107.05% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SVP MARK ALBERS TO RETIRE; 11/04/2018 – Mozambique to hold general election in October 2019 – presidency; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Oil-Equivalent Production Down 6%, Adjusted Output Down 3%; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 03/05/2018 – Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 27/04/2018 – Net Production Falls at Exxon; 29/03/2018 – EXXON AND QPI WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 20/03/2018 – Exxon eyes Gulf of Mexico plastics plant; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy execs says tariff gambit could hit shale, LNG project costs; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil CEO: Plans to More Than Double Earnings Potential by 2025 While Addressing the Risks of Climate Change

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil Stock Has a Breakout Opportunity Here – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Tropical Storm Barry Already Impacting Gulf Oil Production – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Despite Moving Higher, Exxon Stock Still Underperforms – Investorplace.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “6 Top Stock Trades for Monday: X, APHA, XOM, ETSY – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00 million and $471.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 12,090 shares to 124,935 shares, valued at $23.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,260 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 31,151 shares. Cwm Ltd Company stated it has 0% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc invested 0.02% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Blair William And Com Il holds 66,283 shares. Shelton Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 241 shares. Asset reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 190,294 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 119,229 shares. Voloridge Inv Ltd Com owns 16,668 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 2,730 were accumulated by Swift Run Capital Ltd. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 27 shares. New South Cap Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 1.67 million shares. Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn reported 1.28M shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Liability reported 0% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $9.99 million activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $143,000 was made by LAY B ALLEN on Friday, February 8. 25,000 shares were sold by Dirks Bruce Leroy, worth $1.84 million. BALDRIDGE RICHARD A sold 84,401 shares worth $6.14 million.