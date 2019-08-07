As Viasat (VSAT) Market Value Declined, Mountain Lake Investment Management Decreased Stake by $770,000; Illumina (ILMN) Shareholder Aristeia Capital Lifted Its Holding by $1.18 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.96 million, down from 345,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.19. About 388,429 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $439.7 MLN VS $416.4 MLN; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS DUE TO EUTELSAT’S DECISION TO PURSUE LOCAL MARKET ALTERNATIVE; 14/03/2018 – ViaSat Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/05/2018 – Embraer Selects Viasat as its Connectivity Provider on Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 Executive Jets; 17/05/2018 – ViaSat Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 08/03/2018 – Viasat Phased Array Flat Panel Antenna Selected by SES Networks for the O3b mPOWER System; 09/04/2018 – Viasat Helps Bridge the Digital Divide in Mexico with Affordable, Fast Satellite-Enabled ‘Community Wi-Fi’ Service; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED IT WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS ON A DEAL FOR USE OF VIASAT-3 SATELLITE; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – CURRENT VIASAT / EUTELSAT JV, WHICH HAS BEEN IN OPERATION FOR MORE THAN A YEAR, WILL CONTINUE TO BE GOVERNED UNDER EXISTING AGREEMENTS

Aristeia Capital Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 48.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc bought 3,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 11,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60 million, up from 7,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $292.87. About 750,153 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 12/03/2018 – Illumina Names Dr. Phil Febbo Chief Medical Officer; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 19/03/2018 – Luna DNA Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Adding New Pedigree From Illumina; 15/05/2018 – Illumina: Edico’s DRAGEN Bio-IT Platform Delivers Faster, Streamlined Output for Next-Generation Sequencing; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquires Edico Genome To Accelerate Genomic Data Analysis; 10/04/2018 – Loxo and Illumina in partnership over diagnostic for cancer drug; 02/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $9.85 million activity. FPR PARTNERS LLC had sold 25,000 shares worth $1.87 million on Friday, February 15. BALDRIDGE RICHARD A had sold 84,401 shares worth $6.14M. LAY B ALLEN also sold $143,000 worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, up 64.91% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.57 per share. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Viasat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -600.00% negative EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $969,078 activity.

