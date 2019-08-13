As Viasat (VSAT) Market Value Declined, Holder Mountain Lake Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding by $770,000; Intrepid Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Amdocs LTD Shs (DOX) as Stock Rose

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.96 million, down from 345,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $80.55. About 550,546 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 03/04/2018 – Viasat Expands Dublin Office; Sets up European Software Centre of Excellence; 14/03/2018 – Clarus Becomes Master Agent of Viasat Business Internet Services; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Viasat’s Ratings Outlook To Negative, Affirms B1 Cfr; 17/05/2018 – ViaSat Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $439.7 MLN VS $416.4 MLN; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED IT WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS ON A DEAL FOR USE OF VIASAT-3 SATELLITE; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – CURRENT VIASAT / EUTELSAT JV, WHICH HAS BEEN IN OPERATION FOR MORE THAN A YEAR, WILL CONTINUE TO BE GOVERNED UNDER EXISTING AGREEMENTS; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FOR EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (EMEA) IS “WELL UNDERWAY AND ON TRACK”; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 12/03/2018 – CPI Antenna Systems Division to Buy Viasat’s Large-Diameter GEO Satcom Antenna Product Line

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd Shs (DOX) by 23.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 44,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The hedge fund held 143,992 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.79M, down from 187,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $64.04. About 1.09M shares traded or 42.24% up from the average. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance Al in the Media and Communications Industry; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q REV. $992.3M, EST. $980.5M; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Customer Experience; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS SEES 3Q REV. $990M TO $1.03B, EST. $992.2M; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 95C; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Custom; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 03/05/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Where Amdocs Limited’s (NASDAQ:DOX) Earnings Growth Stands Against Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Amdocs Limited Files Fiscal 2018 Annual Report Nasdaq:DOX – GlobeNewswire” published on December 10, 2018, Stockhouse.com published: “Vodafone Idea Partners with Amdocs for Multi-Year Smart Operations Services for Postpaid Segment – Stockhouse” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “Amdocs selected by Charter to Support the Growth of its Recently Established Spectrum Mobile Business – Stockhouse” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 04/04/2019: AAPL, EVOP, DOX, MSFT, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discovery Inc Com Ser C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 17,920 shares to 67,082 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sykes Enterprises Inc Com (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 119,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,628 shares, and has risen its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc Com (NASDAQ:CAKE).

More notable recent Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate ViaSat (VSAT) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Viasat’s Multi-Billion Dollar Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on May 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ViaSat (VSAT) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “35 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Viasat (VSAT) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss State Bank holds 103,224 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nwq Mgmt Co Llc holds 0.71% or 418,873 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 38,602 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De invested in 0% or 224,418 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd has invested 0.05% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Advisory Service Networks Ltd has 0% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Moreover, Baupost Grp Inc Ltd Co Ma has 8.94% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). 16,759 are held by Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md. Stifel holds 0% or 5,672 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 56,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Mngmt Limited holds 0.01% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) or 2,800 shares. New South Mgmt invested in 1.67M shares. 52,930 were accumulated by Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company. Mig Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 54,176 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio.