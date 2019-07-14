As Viasat Com (VSAT) Shares Rose, Disciplined Growth Investors Boosted Position; Servicenow (NOW) Shareholder Dragoneer Investment Group Has Decreased Its Position by $4.31 Million as Share Value Rose

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Viasat Inc Com (VSAT) by 18.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 200,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.94M, up from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Viasat Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $84.21. About 254,463 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 42.42% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES VIASAT’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE, AFFIRMS B; 14/03/2018 – Clarus Becomes Master Agent of Viasat Business Internet Services; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – PURCHASE PRICE FOR ANTENNAS WAS NOT DISCLOSED; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – “BELIEVES THERE IS SIGNIFICANT INTEREST IN VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FROM PROSPECTIVE REGIONAL PARTNERS”; 12/03/2018 – CPI Antenna Systems Division to Buy Viasat’s Large-Diameter GEO Satcom Antenna Product Line; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $439.7 MLN VS $416.4 MLN; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED IT WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS ON A DEAL FOR USE OF VIASAT-3 SATELLITE; 05/04/2018 – Eutelsat Replaces ViaSat Investment With New Thales Satellite; 08/03/2018 SES SA SESFg.LU – ALCAN, ISOTROPIC SYSTEMS AND VIASAT TO DEVELOP APPLICATION-SPECIFIC ANTENNAS TO SERVE O3B MPOWER CUSTOMER EDGE TERMINALS; 06/04/2018 – Viasat Affirms Commitments to Bring its Powerful ViaSat-3 Satellite to Europe

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12 million, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $301.13. About 945,512 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 15/05/2018 – 3CLogic Wins ServiceNow Knowledge18 CreatorCon Hackathon; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C; 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $9.99 million activity. FPR PARTNERS LLC sold 25,000 shares worth $1.87M. BALDRIDGE RICHARD A sold $6.14M worth of stock. On Wednesday, February 13 Dirks Bruce Leroy sold $1.84M worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) or 25,000 shares.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06B and $5.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Open Text Corp Com (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 213,099 shares to 5.09M shares, valued at $195.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 8,332 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.41M shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Co (NYSE:RCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $38.57 million activity. LUDDY FREDERIC B sold $5.06 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Monday, February 11. 2,031 shares valued at $468,369 were sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra on Tuesday, February 12. 7,750 shares were sold by Schneider David, worth $1.71M. 6,884 shares were sold by WADORS PATRICIA L, worth $1.53 million. MILLER JEFFREY A sold $1.63 million worth of stock or 7,397 shares.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, up 84.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% negative EPS growth.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59 million and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 41,000 shares to 7.85 million shares, valued at $142.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.