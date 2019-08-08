As Viad (VVI) Valuation Rose, Moab Capital Partners Has Decreased by $3.09 Million Its Position; Red Hat (RHT) Holding Boosted by S Muoio & Company

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, up from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – TOTAL BACKLOG FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 WAS IN EXCESS OF $3.4 BLN, UP 24 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Red Hat Set to Host Largest Red Hat Summit to Date, May 8-10 in San Francisco; 07/05/2018 – Using OpenShift on OpenStack, Red Hat Customers Power Infrastructure and Application Modernization; 21/05/2018 – Red Hat Delivers Cloud Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of OpenStack Platform; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 15/05/2018 – Red Hat Enhances Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of Red Hat Virtualization; 19/03/2018 – Momentum Builds as New Wave of Technology Industry Leaders Join Efforts to Increase Predictability in Open Source Licensing; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 07/05/2018 – RED HAT APPOINTS ALFRED W. ZOLLAR TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – CollabNet VersionOne To Demonstrate Enterprise Value Stream Management Solution for Red Hat OpenShift at Red Hat Summit

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Viad Corp (VVI) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 55,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.81% . The hedge fund held 1.46M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.05 million, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Viad Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $68.31. About 42,125 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 20.98% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Viad; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP – SECOND AMENDMENT INCREASES AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY TO $30 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees Expect Consolidated Adjusted Segment EBITDA $156.5M-$160.5M; 27/04/2018 – Viad Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 Viad Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP – EXPECT 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE TO INCREASE AT A LOW SINGLE-DIGIT RATE FROM 2017 FULL YEAR REVENUE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Viad Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VVI); 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Rev $277.4M; 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Loss/Shr $9.40; 10/04/2018 – GES Boosts Sponsorship Program with Launch of GES Sponsorship Strategy & Sales

Analysts await Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.69 earnings per share, down 1.74% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.72 per share. VVI’s profit will be $34.61M for 10.11 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Viad Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold VVI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 17.94 million shares or 0.10% less from 17.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83M and $109.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tribune Media Company by 413,500 shares to 121,000 shares, valued at $5.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.