As Viad (VVI) Stock Value Rose, Manatuck Hill Partners Has Boosted Stake by $1.30 Million; Arista Networks (ANET) Holder Carnegie Capital Asset Management Cut Holding by $1.33 Million

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 25.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 5,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 14,807 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.84 million, down from 19,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $240.06. About 694,880 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Arista Tanks; Pandora, Viavi Surge — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Arista Introduces New Platforms for Cloud and Enterprise Customers; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Rev $472.5M; 30/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 19/03/2018 Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc increased its stake in Viad Corp (VVI) by 21.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc bought 19,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.81% . The hedge fund held 110,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.32 million, up from 90,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Viad Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $67.02. About 80,995 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 20.98% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 27/04/2018 – Viad Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Loss $9.43M; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY REVENUE $ 277.4 MLN VS $ 325.8 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees Expect Consolidated Adjusted Segment EBITDA $156.5M-$160.5M; 16/03/2018 Viad Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 4.1% Position in Viad; 21/04/2018 – DJ Viad Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VVI); 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP – BMO HARRIS BANK N.A. IS A LENDER UNDER EXISTING $300 MLN CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Rev $277.4M; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY LOSS BEFORE OTHER ITEMS PER SHARE $0.49

More notable recent Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$223, Is It Time To Put Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Evercore starts networking coverage; CSCO, CIEN praised – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Arista Networks Stock Sank Today – Motley Fool” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Arista -2% as Morgan Stanley pauses following 72% run – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00 million and $1.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,865 shares to 175,205 shares, valued at $37.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 3,426 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,181 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Analysts await Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 18.58% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.83 per share. ANET’s profit will be $164.65 million for 27.66 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by Arista Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.36% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 7 investors sold VVI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 19.71 million shares or 9.85% more from 17.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.63% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Geode Capital invested in 251,613 shares. Principal Fincl Gru Inc invested in 0.01% or 166,013 shares. Sei has 25,853 shares. Swiss Bancshares invested 0% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Voya Ltd has 0% invested in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Parkside Natl Bank And Trust has invested 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). 771,309 were accumulated by Moab Capital Partners Ltd Company. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 74 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0.01% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Eaton Vance Management holds 0.02% or 173,209 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office holds 30 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 64,173 shares. Northern Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 372,325 shares. Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us reported 136,989 shares stake.