As Viad (VVI) Stock Rose, Covey Capital Advisors Has Raised Stake; As Cvs Health (CVS) Valuation Declined, Hugh Johnson Advisors Has Decreased Holding by $2.82 Million

Covey Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Viad Corp (VVI) by 10.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc bought 5,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.81% . The institutional investor held 58,711 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.89 million, up from 53,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Viad Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $66.84. About 63,459 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 20.98% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees Consolidated Rev to Increase at Low Single-Digit Rate Vs. 2017; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees Expect Consolidated Adjusted Segment EBITDA $156.5M-$160.5M; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP – BMO HARRIS BANK N.A. IS A LENDER UNDER EXISTING $300 MLN CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Viad Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP VVI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.73, REV VIEW $1.33 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP-EFFECTIVE MAY 18, CO’S UNIT EXECUTED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT AND REAFFIRMATION OF GUARANTIES TO ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Viad Corp Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Appointments; 26/04/2018 – Viad Corp Delivers as Expected for First Quarter 2018; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 4.1% Position in Viad; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Viad

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 86.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 52,238 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 7,925 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $432,000, down from 60,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $63.9. About 8.65 million shares traded or 6.77% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Still Sees Aetna Deal Closing in Second Half of 2018; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q EPS 98c; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH TO SUPPLEMENT JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS; 16/03/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Now Offering New Shingles Vaccine at Locations Nationwide; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health Care; 14/05/2018 – Correction: CVS is buying Aetna; 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Statement on Trump Administration Initiative to Reduce Drug Costs; 06/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: CVS $40 Billion Bond Sale; 02/05/2018 – CVS SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.87 TO $7.08, SAW $1.88 TO $1.92

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 7 investors sold VVI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 19.71 million shares or 9.85% more from 17.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackenzie Fincl reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Kennedy Capital Management Inc reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 710,809 shares. Advisory Network Ltd Co reported 485 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 319,561 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0% or 129 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt holds 0.01% or 67,287 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Associates invested in 0% or 31,511 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Com reported 8,465 shares. Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Northern Trust invested in 372,325 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 30,897 shares. Victory Capital holds 0.13% or 940,878 shares. 258,216 were accumulated by Savings Bank Of New York Mellon. Comerica National Bank & Trust accumulated 19,056 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chesley Taft And Assoc Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 3,759 shares. Associated Banc reported 0.85% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). The Tennessee-based Moon Cap Lc has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cap Mgmt Associates New York accumulated 33,400 shares or 2.95% of the stock. Canal Insurance Co accumulated 150,000 shares or 2.69% of the stock. Victory Cap Inc owns 307,862 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 872,806 shares. 27,582 were reported by Farmers National Bank. 149,384 are held by Assetmark. Hartford Mgmt has invested 0.72% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 15,686 were accumulated by Lowe Brockenbrough Com. Phocas Corporation has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Joel Isaacson And Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.18% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 23,032 shares. 250,167 were reported by Matrix Asset Advsr. Oregon-based Pioneer Trust Commercial Bank N A Or has invested 0.13% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $320.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,478 shares to 7,140 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt (VTI).