As Viad (VVI) Stock Price Rose, Covey Capital Advisors Cut Its Position by $354,368; Danaher (DHR) Stake Held by Private Advisor Group Llc

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Viad Corp (VVI) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.81% . The institutional investor held 53,126 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 59,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Viad Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $64.4. About 34,606 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 20.98% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP – EXPECT 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE TO INCREASE AT A LOW SINGLE-DIGIT RATE FROM 2017 FULL YEAR REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP SEES 2018 INCOME PER SHARE BEFORE OTHER ITEMS$0.03; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP-EFFECTIVE MAY 18, CO’S UNIT EXECUTED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT AND REAFFIRMATION OF GUARANTIES TO ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – VIAD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 49C, EST. LOSS/SHR 52C; 03/05/2018 – Viad Corp Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Appointments; 10/04/2018 – GES Boosts Sponsorship Program with Launch of GES Sponsorship Strategy & Sales; 21/04/2018 – DJ Viad Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VVI); 26/04/2018 – VIAD 1Q REV. $277.4M, EST. $277.0M (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees Expect Consolidated Adjusted Segment EBITDA $156.5M-$160.5M; 27/04/2018 – Viad Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 44.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 4,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 14,975 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, up from 10,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $141.49. About 891,107 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 25/04/2018 – DANAHER APPROACHED GE ABOUT DEAL FOR GE’S LIFE-SCIENCES UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 17/05/2018 – Fluke Calibration publishes second annual Calibration and Metrology Compensation Survey Results; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTED-OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.07-Adj EPS $1.10; 07/03/2018 – DANAHER NOW SEES 1Q ADJ. EPS ABOVE VIEWS; 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES ON MARCH 22, 2019; 10/04/2018 – Fluke Calibration PM500 Pressure Measurement Modules provide an economical solution for conducting high-accuracy calibrations; 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP SAYS ON MARCH 23, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A $1.0 BLN 364-DAY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Danaher To Acquire Integrated DNA Technologies; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58 billion and $5.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salient Midstream & Mlp Fd (SMM) by 64,040 shares to 61,143 shares, valued at $565,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWP) by 2,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,866 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IAT).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $348,800 activity.

Analysts await Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.69 EPS, down 1.74% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.72 per share. VVI’s profit will be $34.32M for 9.53 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by Viad Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.36% EPS growth.

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73M and $74.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17,490 shares to 27,005 shares, valued at $4.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carvana Co by 10,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,523 shares, and has risen its stake in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.53 in 2018Q4.