As Viad (VVI) Shares Rose, Gmt Capital Lifted by $7.65 Million Its Stake; Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Increased Its Stake in Ford Motor Co (F) as Market Valuation Rose

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Viad Corp (VVI) by 24.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 136,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 692,459 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.98 million, up from 555,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Viad Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $69.3. About 63,197 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 24.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.04% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY LOSS BEFORE OTHER ITEMS PER SHARE $0.49; 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Loss/Shr $9.40; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP VVI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.73, REV VIEW $1.33 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Rev $277.4M; 03/05/2018 – GES Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Jay Altizer as President of North America; 26/04/2018 – VIAD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 49C, EST. LOSS/SHR 52C; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP – SECOND AMENDMENT INCREASES AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY TO $30 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Viad Corp Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Appointments; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees Consolidated Rev to Increase at Low Single-Digit Rate Vs. 2017; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY REVENUE $ 277.4 MLN VS $ 325.8 MLN

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 179.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 1.95 million shares as the company’s stock rose 23.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.03 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.64 million, up from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.49. About 40.24 million shares traded or 10.37% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 7.33% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Newell, Sell Ford in Consumer Discretionary: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Active On-Demand Helped Ford Motor Company Deliver Mission Critical Component to Resume Production of Best-Selling Vehicles; 04/04/2018 – Ford also plans to stop building the Fiesta and discontinue the Taurus, the Journal reported; 25/04/2018 – Ford earnings: 43 cents per share, vs 41 cents expected; 16/05/2018 – FORD ‘CANVASSING’ WORKERS TO GIVE UP 1 WEEK OF JULY VACATION; 19/03/2018 – INSTANT VIEW-Reaction to the Brexit transition deal between UK and EU; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – FORD IS RESUMING PRODUCTION OF F-150 PICKUP AT DEARBORN TRUCK PLANT ON FRIDAY; 27/03/2018 – NARA: Lecture: Scott Kaufman ~ “Ambition, Pragmatism, and Party: A Political Biography of Gerald R. Ford”; 30/05/2018 – INSIGHT-At Beijing security fair, an arms race for surveillance tech; 23/05/2018 – Conservative Candidate’s Refusal to Attend Health Care Debate Undemocratic: London Health Coalition Concerned About Doug Ford

More notable recent Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Viad Corp. (VVI) Tops Q1 EPS by 28c, Revenues Beat; Provides FY19 Business Segment Outlook – StreetInsider.com” on April 25, 2019, also Tucson.com with their article: “Viad Corp Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call | Business News – Arizona Daily Star” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Viad, Corp. (VVI) CEO Steve Moster on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Viad to acquire 60% equity stake in Mountain Park Lodges properties – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Viad Corp. Is A Smart Money Play – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 12, 2015.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold VVI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 17.94 million shares or 0.10% less from 17.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.01% invested in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Sei Investments has invested 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 7,655 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 25 shares. 16,781 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp accumulated 1.62 million shares. Victory Capital Mngmt holds 1.11 million shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% or 13,033 shares in its portfolio. 13,716 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. 11,799 are owned by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Boston Partners holds 63,153 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 8,203 shares. Wells Fargo Comm Mn holds 0.01% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) or 712,086 shares. Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 13,430 shares. Timessquare Cap Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.28% stake.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19 billion and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 51,500 shares to 3.50M shares, valued at $344.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alico Inc (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 23,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 284,727 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement System accumulated 170,847 shares or 0.15% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 977,782 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability Co reported 159,134 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Stephens Incorporated Ar has invested 0.03% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communications stated it has 208,661 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Umb Bankshares N A Mo has 0.01% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Moreover, Cleararc Inc has 0.16% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Mirae Asset Investments Limited invested in 239,238 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cutler Capital Limited Company reported 14,700 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 3.70 million shares. Cibc Asset Management holds 0.02% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 360,113 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt holds 879 shares. Wells Fargo Communications Mn, California-based fund reported 11.74M shares. Trustmark Commercial Bank Department stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Aqr Capital Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 856,945 shares to 31,374 shares, valued at $4.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co by 202,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19M shares, and cut its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK).