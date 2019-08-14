As Viad (VVI) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Moab Capital Partners Has Cut Position; As Abbott Labs (ABT) Shares Rose, Integrys Wealth Advisors Lowered Its Stake

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc sold 3,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 174,890 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.98 million, down from 178,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $84.65. About 1.72 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 13/05/2018 – Carina Lorenz, Timothy Abbott; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – EXPECTS ADVISOR HD GRID COMMERCIAL USE TO BEGIN ACROSS U.S. IN COMING MONTHS; 20/04/2018 – J&J has acquired Abbott Medical Optics, TearScience and Sightbox; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT CEO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL NUTRITION SALES $ 1,756 MLN VS $1,642 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Certain Implantable Cardiac Devices by Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical): FDA Safety Communication – Battery Performance; 03/04/2018 – Johnson Controls appoints Nancy Berce as chief information officer; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS VARIOUS EXPLOSIVE DEVICES HAVE BEEN DETECTED, INCLUDING ONE C02 DEVICE, ONE MOLOTOV COCKTAIL

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Viad Corp (VVI) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 55,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.81% . The hedge fund held 1.46M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.05 million, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Viad Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $65.54. About 43,857 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 20.98% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Loss/Shr $9.40; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP – BMO HARRIS BANK N.A. IS A LENDER UNDER EXISTING $300 MLN CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Viad Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – Viad Corp Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Appointments; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 4.1% Position in Viad; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP – EXPECT 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE TO INCREASE AT A LOW SINGLE-DIGIT RATE FROM 2017 FULL YEAR REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Loss $9.43M; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP-EFFECTIVE MAY 18, CO’S UNIT EXECUTED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT AND REAFFIRMATION OF GUARANTIES TO ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Analysts await Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.69 earnings per share, down 1.74% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.72 per share. VVI’s profit will be $34.32 million for 9.70 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Viad Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.36% EPS growth.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 25.19 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.