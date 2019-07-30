As Viad (VVI) Share Price Rose, Holder Gmt Capital Has Increased Stake; Albion Financial Group Has Upped Its Target (TGT) Holding by $540,800

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Viad Corp (VVI) by 24.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 136,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 692,459 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.98M, up from 555,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Viad Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $69.94. About 120,895 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 24.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.04% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 03/05/2018 – Viad Corp Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Appointments; 16/03/2018 Viad Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VIAD 1Q REV. $277.4M, EST. $277.0M (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP SEES 2018 INCOME PER SHARE BEFORE OTHER ITEMS$0.03; 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Loss $9.43M; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY REVENUE $ 277.4 MLN VS $ 325.8 MLN; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUE DECLINE PRIMARILY REFLECTS NEGATIVE SHOW ROTATION; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees GES Show Rotation to Have Net Negative Impact on Full Yr Rev of About $40M Vs 2017; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP – EXPECT 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE TO INCREASE AT A LOW SINGLE-DIGIT RATE FROM 2017 FULL YEAR REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees Expect Consolidated Adjusted Segment EBITDA $156.5M-$160.5M

Albion Financial Group increased its stake in Target Corporation (TGT) by 27.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group bought 6,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,615 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, up from 24,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in Target Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $87.23. About 3.14 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/03/2018 – Target And Kroger In Merger Talks: Report — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO SAYS SALES IN TEMPERATURE-SENSITIVE CATEGORIES DUE TO LATE SPRING HAVE ACCELERATED DRAMATICALLY IN THE SECOND QUARTER; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Average Transaction Amount Rose 0.4%; 05/04/2018 – The lawsuit claimed Target’s use of criminal background checks disqualified job applicants for convictions that were unrelated to the work they sought; 06/03/2018 – TARGET 2-DAY OFFER IS FOR ORDERS OVER $35 OR MADE WITH RED CARD; 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Bd of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr., as President, Target Sourcing Services; 05/04/2018 – Target settles claims it screened blacks, Hispanics out of jobs; 23/05/2018 – TARGET 1Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.39

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19 billion and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Svcs Inc by 197,000 shares to 2.75M shares, valued at $42.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) by 1.24M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.80 million shares, and cut its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold VVI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 17.94 million shares or 0.10% less from 17.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Int Group holds 0% or 15,361 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 0.01% invested in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 6,933 shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Moab Ptnrs Ltd Liability reported 19.45% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 4,248 shares. 4,426 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Management. 7,121 were reported by Sg Americas Limited Liability Company. 32,653 are held by Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Corporation. Manufacturers Life Company The holds 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) or 13,033 shares. Citadel Ltd Co holds 0% or 10,852 shares. Reinhart Prtn owns 62,463 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 13,464 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has 18,683 shares. 8,203 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 20,000 shares.

