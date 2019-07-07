As Viad (VVI) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Moab Capital Partners Has Lowered Position by $3.09 Million; Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Increased Assurant (AIZ) Stake by $5.33 Million

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Assurant Inc. (AIZ) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 56,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.90M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $180.04M, up from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Assurant Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $110.12. About 331,565 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 9.60% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 19/04/2018 – Assurant, Good360 Launch New Technology Reuse Program; 28/03/2018 – Assurant Becomes an American Red Cross National Disaster Responder Member; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Assurant CLO II, Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 06/03/2018 Assurant Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stk; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to six classes of notes issued by Assurant CLO Il, Ltd; 08/03/2018 – ASSURANT SEES NET PROCEEDS ABOUT $240.6M; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Assurant Clo Ii, Ltd; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS ASSURANT INC.’S SHELF RATINGS, RATES SR NOTES; 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.12B

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Viad Corp (VVI) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 55,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.46 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.05 million, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Viad Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $68.4. About 69,725 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 24.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.04% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 10/04/2018 – GES Boosts Sponsorship Program with Launch of GES Sponsorship Strategy & Sales; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP-EFFECTIVE MAY 18, CO’S UNIT EXECUTED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT AND REAFFIRMATION OF GUARANTIES TO ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Loss/Shr $9.40; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP SEES 2018 INCOME PER SHARE BEFORE OTHER ITEMS$0.03; 21/04/2018 – DJ Viad Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VVI); 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP – EXPECT 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE TO INCREASE AT A LOW SINGLE-DIGIT RATE FROM 2017 FULL YEAR REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUE DECLINE PRIMARILY REFLECTS NEGATIVE SHOW ROTATION; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP VVI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.73, REV VIEW $1.33 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees Expect Consolidated Adjusted Segment EBITDA $156.5M-$160.5M; 27/04/2018 – Viad Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Viad (VVI) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Viad Corp Completes Majority Investment in Mountain Park Lodges – Business Wire” published on June 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “GES Invites Expo! Expo! Attendees to Experience the Idea Gallery in Booth #1127 – Business Wire” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Viad Corp Announces Plans to Develop Third FlyOver Attraction – Business Wire” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Viad to acquire 60% equity stake in Mountain Park Lodges properties – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold VVI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 17.94 million shares or 0.10% less from 17.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moab Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Corp holds 19.45% or 1.46 million shares in its portfolio. Opus Cap Group Limited Com reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). First Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Third Avenue Ltd Co stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). The New York-based Renaissance Ltd Co has invested 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Barclays Public Limited holds 13,464 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust & stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Incorporated owns 192,083 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Connecticut-based Manatuck Hill Prtn Lc has invested 2.43% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Legal & General Public Limited Company owns 53,041 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 6,933 shares. Moreover, Boston Ptnrs has 0% invested in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 63,153 shares. Moody Bank Tru Division owns 93 shares.

Analysts await Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 14.17% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VVI’s profit will be $27.78 million for 12.48 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Viad Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -368.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold AIZ shares while 79 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 54.06 million shares or 2.91% less from 55.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi owns 100,000 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 6,562 shares. Moreover, Brandywine Glob Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 38 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 0.35% or 60,283 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Llc holds 0.13% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) or 19,281 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 3,607 shares. Td Asset reported 123,493 shares stake. The California-based Charles Schwab Investment Inc has invested 0.03% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Co stated it has 843,392 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 3,333 were accumulated by Lmr Prtn Llp. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd reported 18,223 shares stake. Ameritas Ptnrs holds 931 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership invested in 0.2% or 21,791 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,113 shares or 0% of its portfolio.