As Viad Corp. (VVI) Valuation Rose, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Holding; As Lpl Financial Holdings (LPLA) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Globeflex Capital LP Lowered Its Position by $417,312

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) by 12.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 6,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The institutional investor held 41,472 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, down from 47,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Lpl Financial Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $71.66. About 363,301 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 08/05/2018 – LPL Financial at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 03/05/2018 – LPL Financial Holdings 1Q Net $93.5M; 30/04/2018 – CIBC Global Adds LPL Financial, Exits BHP: 13F; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL TOTAL CLIENT CASH SWEEP BALANCES END-APRIL $28.9B; 30/04/2018 – Will LPL’s ‘Unbelievable’ Bonuses Be Enough? — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – Barron’s Recognizes Wayne von Borstel As A Leading National Advisor For 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPLA); 24/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 23/03/2018 – Forbes Names Gina Bolvin Bernarduci Among America’s Top Financial Advisors; 29/03/2018 – LPL Financial Files Definitive Proxy Materials

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Viad Corp. (VVI) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 44,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.81% . The institutional investor held 338,435 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.05 million, up from 294,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Viad Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $65.9. About 25,822 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 20.98% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 26/04/2018 – Viad Corp Delivers as Expected for First Quarter 2018; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP-EFFECTIVE MAY 18, CO’S UNIT EXECUTED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT AND REAFFIRMATION OF GUARANTIES TO ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees GES Show Rotation to Have Net Negative Impact on Full Yr Rev of About $40M Vs 2017; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP – EXPECT 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE TO INCREASE AT A LOW SINGLE-DIGIT RATE FROM 2017 FULL YEAR REVENUE; 03/05/2018 – GES Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Jay Altizer as President of North America; 26/04/2018 – VIAD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 49C, EST. LOSS/SHR 52C; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP – BMO HARRIS BANK N.A. IS A LENDER UNDER EXISTING $300 MLN CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Viad; 16/03/2018 Viad Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 4.1% Position in Viad

More notable recent LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LPL Financial Welcomes Seacoast Financial Network Nasdaq:LPLA – GlobeNewswire” on March 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LPL Financial (LPLA) Completes Allen & Company Acquisition – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LPL Financial to Acquire Allen & Company – GlobeNewswire” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LPL Financial and Highpoint Planning Partners Welcome Pete Babilla – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LPL Financial and Good Life Companies Welcome J.R. Frenzel – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.86, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold LPLA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 76.20 million shares or 0.69% more from 75.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bailard Inc stated it has 6,975 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 10,381 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hanseatic Management Ser has invested 0.91% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 38,232 shares. Gp One Trading Lp has invested 0% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). 2.46M were accumulated by Frontier Cap Mgmt Co Limited Liability Com. Amp Capital Limited reported 0% stake. Svcs Automobile Association holds 13,493 shares or 0% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 0% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 17,000 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has invested 0.07% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). 7,465 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs Sa invested in 0.03% or 50,529 shares. Stevens Capital Lp has 54,106 shares. 15 were accumulated by Trustmark Comml Bank Trust Department. Fmr Llc has 2.59 million shares.

Analysts await LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 23.48% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.32 per share. LPLA’s profit will be $134.16M for 10.99 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by LPL Financial Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.89% negative EPS growth.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98 billion and $473.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 67,786 shares to 87,695 shares, valued at $795,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,274 shares, and has risen its stake in Pc Mall Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold VVI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 17.94 million shares or 0.10% less from 17.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership has 8,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity invested in 0.03% or 36,897 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 20,000 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 9,117 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 17,474 shares. Moab Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 19.45% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) or 1.46 million shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 7,878 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,109 shares. Moreover, Cannell Cap Ltd Liability Co has 1.09% invested in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Panagora Asset has 4,426 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life The invested 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Metropolitan Life Co holds 39,173 shares. Teton invested in 0.21% or 37,282 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag owns 45,976 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI).

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comfort Systems Usa Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 94,630 shares to 951,688 shares, valued at $49.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exlservice Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 10,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 556,681 shares, and cut its stake in Lgi Homes Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH).