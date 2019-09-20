As Viacom (VIAB) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Oldfield Partners Llp Has Decreased Its Stake; Crystal Rock Capital Management Position in Mastercard (MA) Decreased by $369,600

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 1,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 43,944 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.63M, down from 45,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $275.91. About 2.60M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT

Oldfield Partners Llp decreased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp sold 31,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 4.62M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $138.01M, down from 4.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $25.21. About 3.94 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 03/04/2018 – CBS, VIACOM DEAL TALKS ARE SAID TO HIT POTENTIAL ROADBLOCK:CNBC; 22/05/2018 – Academy and Grammy Award Winner, Jamie Foxx to Host “BET Awards” 2018; 04/04/2018 – VIACOM WILL PROPOSE A COUNTER OFFER TO CBS BID – CNBC, CITING; 04/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 14/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: CBS & Viacom had agreed on share ratio for merger deal before lawsuit; 10/04/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $26; 16/05/2018 – NOGGIN, Nickelodeon’s Preschool Subscription Service, Expands Educational Offerings with Addition of New Spanish-Language Content; 04/04/2018 – CBS-Viacom Merger on Shaky Ground as Companies Fight Over Leadership, Price; 29/05/2018 – Redstones’ NAI No Longer Seeking CBS-Viacom Merger (Video); 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more

Analysts await Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to report earnings on November, 15. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 23.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VIAB’s profit will be $303.37 million for 8.29 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Viacom Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.67% negative EPS growth.

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57B and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Turkcell Ilet. Hiz. (NYSE:TKC) by 721,794 shares to 5.89 million shares, valued at $32.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Airlines Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 6,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Telekom. Ind. Pers. (NYSE:TLK).

Crystal Rock Capital Management, which manages about $180.23 million and $135.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc by 50,300 shares to 225,429 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 34.15 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock or 1,500 shares. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Forbes J M And Commerce Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.15% or 3,005 shares. Johnson Grp Inc Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Melvin Capital Mngmt LP reported 1.27 million shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 42.17 million shares. Saturna Corp accumulated 10,157 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe Limited Company accumulated 93,994 shares. Bokf Na owns 78,673 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Andra Ap reported 23,400 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. 16,278 were reported by Marsico Cap Ltd Com. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 1.35% or 2.05M shares in its portfolio. Caxton Assocs LP reported 23,749 shares stake. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 2,471 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Legacy Private Trust has 0.86% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 28,662 shares. Washington Communication, Rhode Island-based fund reported 1,083 shares. Cls Investments Limited Liability owns 1,745 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.