As Viacom (VIAB) Stock Value Rose, Holder Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Lifted Stake; As Raytheon Co. (RTN) Valuation Rose, Cullen Capital Management Has Boosted Position

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 11,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 72,202 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 61,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $25.87. About 5.27M shares traded or 18.25% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 14/05/2018 – HEDGE accordingly : Weekly News Roundup | Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal –; 03/04/2018 – BREAKING: CBS has submitted big for Viacom that is below its market value; CBS special committee wants Moonves, Ianniello to lead combined company; 26/03/2018 – VIACOM IN PARTNERSHIP WITH TREVOR NOAH’S DAY ZERO PRODUCTIONS; 16/05/2018 – NOGGIN, Nickelodeon’s Preschool Subscription Service, Expands Educational Offerings with Addition of New Spanish-Language Content; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 92C, EST. 79C; 15/05/2018 – CBS hates the Viacom merger idea so much it is suing its owner to stop the deal:; 08/03/2018 – MoviePass™ Brings On Former Spotify and Viacom Exec as Chief Product Officer; 02/04/2018 – CBS plans to make lowball offer for Viacom; 29/03/2018 – MEDIA-CBS planning first proposal for Viacom deal within days – Bloomberg; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS, Redstone brawl escalates into corporate warfare

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 8.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 26,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 347,565 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.29M, up from 321,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $186.98. About 1.31M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 08/03/2018 – PLANATIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.71, REV VIEW $26.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – RTN/@StateDeptPM: .@StateDept authorizes a proposed Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to #SaudiArabia for TOW 2B (BGM-71F-Series) Missiles, estimated at $670 million @StateDeptPM #FMSupdate-; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon Gets $511M Air Force Contract for Cobra Dane Radar, Work Expected to Be Complete by March 202; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 20/03/2018 – High-power microwaves and lasers defeat multiple drones during US Army exercise; 10/05/2018 – Raytheon dedicates new facilities at Missile Systems business; 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miles holds 2,892 shares. Wade G W & holds 0.07% or 4,011 shares in its portfolio. Grimes invested in 0.82% or 57,627 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Chicago Equity Partners Llc owns 0.25% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 35,795 shares. 313,044 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. 22,268 are owned by Psagot Invest House Limited. 1,660 were reported by James Invest Research. 101,655 are held by Fishman Jay A Limited Mi. Howland Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 39,296 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.09% or 20,200 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability stated it has 307,313 shares. 2.29 million are held by Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag. Reliant Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.11% stake.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc. by 89,690 shares to 938,855 shares, valued at $72.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allianz Se by 1,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,145 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).