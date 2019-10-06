As Viacom (VIAB) Stock Rose, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Has Upped by $398,605 Its Stake; Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Decreased Holding in Costco Whsl New (COST) by $31.68 Million as Stock Price Rose

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 19.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 13,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 85,947 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57 million, up from 72,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $23.26. About 4.51 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 10/05/2018 – Houston Rockets’ Point Guard Chris Paul Tapped to Host Fifth Annual Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Sports 2018, Airing Sunday,; 02/04/2018 – Nickelodeon International and KidsRights Join Forces to Spotlight Kids Around the World Making Positive Change in Their; 24/05/2018 – VIA: It’s the end of an era at BET: chairman and CEO Debra Lee is leaving after more than three decades at the company. – ! $VIA; 29/03/2018 – MEDIA-CBS planning first proposal for Viacom deal within days – Bloomberg; 30/05/2018 – Viacom CFO Wade Davis to Participate at Gabelli & Company 10th Annual Entertainment & Broadcasting Symposium; 04/04/2018 – CBS bid for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources tell CNBC; 04/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: CBS submits below market value bid for Viacom; 04/04/2018 – CBS OFFER FOR VIACOM WAS SAID TO BE IMMEDIATELY REJECTED: CNBC; 25/04/2018 – A Healthier Viacom Makes a CBS Deal Trickier — Heard on the Street

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 50.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 120,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 115,429 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.50 million, down from 235,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $291.67. About 4.54 million shares traded or 114.88% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

