As Viacom (VIAB) Share Value Rose, Shareholder S Muoio & Company Upped Its Holding; Clover Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Oceanfirst Finl (OCFC) Stake by $951,192 as Share Price Declined

Clover Partners Lp decreased its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (OCFC) by 35.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp sold 39,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.17% . The hedge fund held 70,767 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76M, down from 110,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Oceanfirst Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $23.34. About 1,235 shares traded. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Buys 1.3% Position in OceanFirst; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice President and Director of Cash Management; 26/04/2018 – OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $55.7 MLN VS $41.5 MLN FOR SAME PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 07/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – DJ OceanFirst Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCFC); 08/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 OceanFirst at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 131.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 162,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 285,301 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.52 million, up from 123,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $24.69. About 126,028 shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 10/04/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $26; 17/05/2018 – CBS and Viacom can get a lot more value from other players, says B. Riley FBR’s Barton Crockett; 04/04/2018 – CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources say; 04/04/2018 – CBS below-market bid for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources say; Viacom planning counteroffer; 06/03/2018 – Make Some Noise! Nickelodeon Renews Lip Sync Battle Shorties for Season Two; 04/04/2018 – CBS-Viacom Merger on Shaky Ground as Companies Fight Over Leadership, Price; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS IN COURT FILING THAT THE BALANCE OF EQUITIES FAVORS DENYING CBS REQUEST FOR A TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER; 17/05/2018 – Shari Redstone wins tussle over voting rights as CBS-Viacom battle heats up; 05/03/2018 – VIACOM: JUST MADE FIRST MOBILE DEAL FOR PARAMOUNT PLUS SERVICE

Analysts await OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 3.77% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.53 per share. OCFC’s profit will be $26.07 million for 11.44 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by OceanFirst Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.95, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold OCFC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 33.20 million shares or 0.10% more from 33.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda reported 29,029 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability accumulated 4,466 shares. Loomis Sayles Co Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Addison reported 8,877 shares. The New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). American Gru stated it has 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Clover Prns Lp reported 70,767 shares stake. Walthausen And Ltd reported 283,423 shares. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 311,905 shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.08% or 1.14M shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited owns 631,122 shares. First Lp has 37,111 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.02% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) or 13,556 shares. The New York-based D E Shaw & Co has invested 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 0% or 34,018 shares in its portfolio.

Clover Partners Lp, which manages about $166.98M and $54.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 17,500 shares to 39,500 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.