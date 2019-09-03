As Viacom (VIAB) Market Value Rose, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Boosted Stake by $29.31 Million; Moodys (MCO) Shareholder Salzman & Company Has Cut Stake

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 26,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 12,699 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, down from 38,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $213.84. About 275,422 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Eni’s Ratings To A3; Outlook Negative; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Comments On Edsec Funding Trust No. 1 Repo Series No. 1 After Uplift; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To The Eleven Classes Of Notes Issued By Goldentree Loan Management Eur Clo 1 Designated Activity Company; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S RAISES OIL PRICE FORECAST TO $45 TO $65 PER BARREL; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Informatica’s Cfr To B2; Outlook Stable; 31/05/2018 – RPT-MOODY’S – RUSSIA TO EXPERIENCE LITTLE LASTING ECONOMIC BENEFIT FROM HOSTING 2018 FIFA WORLD CUP; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Bmw Canada Auto Trust 2018-1 Notes; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Jbs’ Corporate Family Rating To B1, Stable Outlook; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First Time Baa3 Rating To Peru Lng; Stable Outlook; 12/03/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Ohio’s $368 Mln Major New State Infrastructure Project Revenue Bonds, Series 2018-1

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 41.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 1.05 million shares as the company's stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 3.58 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.49 million, up from 2.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $24.23. About 1.90M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500.

Salzman & Company, which manages about $433.67 million and $46.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 45,637 shares to 604,797 shares, valued at $23.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Moody's Analytics Adds Two New Commercial Real Estate Data Partners to the REIS Network – Business Wire" on August 28, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $370.62 million for 27.14 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.