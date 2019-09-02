As Viacom (VIAB) Market Value Rose, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Boosted by $310,380 Its Position; Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Has Cut Its Stake in Camden Property Trust (CPT) by $505,000

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 11,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 72,202 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 61,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $24.98. About 3.98M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 17/05/2018 – There’s a new hit show on $CBS: Redstone and the Restless, a drama chronicling the never-ending power struggle for the so-called Tiffany Network and $VIAB; 02/04/2018 – CBS is considering a bid to buy Viacom; 14/05/2018 – MORE: CBS sues its controlling shareholder National Amusements, alleging breach of fiduciary duty, as it explores a deal with Viacom which is also controlled by the Redstone family’s firm; 26/03/2018 – Viacom Announces Strategic Partnership with Trevor Noah’s Day Zero Productions; 01/05/2018 – Pond5 Taps Talent from Viacom and eBay for Roles of CTO and CRO, Respectively; 17/05/2018 – CBS CORP – PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND IS CONDITIONED ON A FINAL DETERMINATION BY DELAWARE COURTS; 11/04/2018 – Shari Redstone is reportedly ‘likely’ to fire Les Moonves as CEO of CBS if the Viacom merger falls through; 09/04/2018 – Viacom has asked CBS to sweeten its merger bid by about $2.8 billion, sources say; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS PROPOSED CBS DIVIDEND THAT WOULD DILUTE VOTING CONTROL OF REDSTONE FAMILY CONSTITUTES A BREACH OF FIDUCIARY DUTY BY CBS AND WOULD BE INVALID

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in Camden Property Trust (CPT) by 14.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% . The institutional investor held 30,369 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, down from 35,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Camden Property Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $108.25. About 443,723 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q EPS 41c; 17/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Rev $230.7M; 07/05/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS APRIL CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 366.6 MLN YUAN, JAN-APR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 1.5 BLN YUAN; 09/04/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY 000536.SZ SAYS MARCH CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 337.8 MLN YUAN; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Net $40.5M; 08/03/2018 – PACIFIC EDGE GETS APPROVAL FOR NEW CPT CODES FROM AMA; 06/03/2018 CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 323.9 MLN YUAN IN FEB; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.62 TO $4.82, EST. $4.75

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CPT shares while 87 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 86.50 million shares or 1.19% more from 85.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 404,500 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited holds 0.04% or 9,218 shares in its portfolio. Us Bank De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Adelante Mgmt Lc invested in 729,058 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). 14 are held by . Cleararc holds 0.05% or 2,480 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 17,024 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Gp Ltd Liability Corp has 2,400 shares. 37,183 were reported by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 69,389 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Dupont Cap Corp stated it has 18,222 shares. Strs Ohio owns 321,240 shares. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Co reported 323,000 shares. 45,109 were accumulated by Secor Cap L P.

Analysts await Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.2 per share. CPT’s profit will be $123.57 million for 21.14 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by Camden Property Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.