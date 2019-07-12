As Viacom (VIAB) Market Value Declined, Ariel Investments Has Raised by $3.10 Million Its Holding; Blue Chip Partners Trimmed Its Stake in Boeing Co (BA) by $432,054

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc. (VIAB) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 110,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.81 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.93M, up from 3.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $31.8. About 773,814 shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 1.64% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 04/04/2018 – VIACOM PREPARING COUNTER PROPOSAL TO CBS TO ASK FOR MORE THAN 0.62 CBS SHARES FOR EVERY VIACOM SHARE; 04/05/2018 – Shari Redstone Seeks to End CBS-Viacom Deal Impasse; 14/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC PROVIDES COMMENT ON CBS LAWSUIT; 23/03/2018 – Viacom’s Hidden Charms May Tempt CBS — Heard on the Street; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM REAFFIRMING ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME GROWTH IN 2H’18; 02/04/2018 – CBS is considering a bid to buy Viacom; 17/05/2018 – Delaware judge rules for Redstone in fight for control of CBS; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues Redstones firm over Viacom merger; 17/05/2018 – CBS and Viacom better off with other suitors than a forced marriage: Analyst; 04/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SHARI REDSTONE MAKES CONCESSIONS ON VIACOM INC VIAB.O CEO BOB BAKISH’S ROLE IN POTENTIAL MERGER WITH CBS CORP CBS.N

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 1,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,141 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, down from 7,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $4.96 during the last trading session, reaching $363.96. About 1.56M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – American to Retire 45 Boeing 737s in Next Two Years (Correct); 21/03/2018 – CTT Systems: CTT Systems receives AMAC Cair VIP Order for one Boeing BBJ 747-8 and one Airbus ACJ320neo; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 12/04/2018 – MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD MAHM.NS SAYS BOEING PARTNERS WITH HAL AND MAHINDRA FOR MANUFACTURING F/A-18 SUPER HORNET IN INDIA; 25/04/2018 – Boeing cruises past forecasts, sees no sign of cost trouble; 09/05/2018 – FUTURE JETLINER COMPETITORS ARE COMING: BOEING CHIEF; 22/03/2018 – From Boeing to Soybeans, China Has a Long Retaliation List; 19/05/2018 – Cuba in mourning after worst plane crash in nearly 30 years; 20/04/2018 – European agency orders expanded Boeing 737 engine checks after accidents; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 50.27 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Investment Management reported 74,953 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. 20,717 were accumulated by Crawford Investment Counsel. Mirae Asset Global holds 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 41,626 shares. Greenbrier Prtnrs Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 10,000 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Alkeon Capital Mgmt Ltd has 0.95% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 27,236 were reported by Roanoke Asset Corp Ny. Sei Co has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Donaldson Cap Limited Liability Com holds 3.79% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 111,665 shares. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas reported 1,075 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The New York-based Kings Point Mgmt has invested 2.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Spinnaker invested 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Harvey Capital Mngmt Inc holds 2.93% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 15,980 shares. Narwhal Cap Mngmt stated it has 1.86% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Com holds 0.36% or 13,643 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.78% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. 8,500 shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL, worth $3.49M on Tuesday, February 12. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 4. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of stock. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock. $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by Smith Gregory D.

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43M and $422.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 12,227 shares to 123,501 shares, valued at $9.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 13,406 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,023 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99B and $8.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) by 32,622 shares to 1.84 million shares, valued at $80.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fair Isaac Corp. (NYSE:FICO) by 1,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,795 shares, and cut its stake in Borgwarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).