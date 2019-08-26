As Viacom New (VIAB) Stock Value Rose, Causeway Capital Management Lowered Holding by $29.74 Million; Wharton Business Group Holding in Apple (AAPL) Lifted by $2.21 Million as Stock Price Rose

Wharton Business Group Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wharton Business Group Llc bought 11,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 163,956 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.14M, up from 152,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wharton Business Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88 million shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – ian bremmer: BREAKING: Apple announces new emoji for Bolton’s first day as National Security Advisor.(Mustache should be big; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL GOALS TARGET REV GROWTH OF 25-35 PCT; GROSS MARINS OF 30-35 PCT; 13/03/2018 – Snap Nabs First ‘Talent’ Partnership Head From Apple; 27/03/2018 – Apple tweaks iPad for students but holds price steady; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 27/03/2018 – @Apple announces a new iPad that will be offered to schools for $299; 08/03/2018 – Apple’s CEO is the ‘Donald Trump of the music industry,’ says rocker Axl Rose; 16/04/2018 – Aaron Pressman: Pretty please… “Apple Watch Series 4 and watchOS 5 rumors: Are third-party watch faces on the way?”; 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Wednesday Apple Rumors: Apple is Working on a Curved iPhone; 22/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple to launch $199 HomePod under Beats brand, says

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 18.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 4.79 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.34 million, down from 5.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.72% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $24.65. About 6.98 million shares traded or 52.59% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 23/03/2018 – Viacom’s Hidden Charms May Tempt CBS — Heard on the Street; 14/05/2018 – Viacom Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHR; 09/04/2018 – Viacom asks for .68 ratio in counter to CBS bid; 08/03/2018 – MoviePass™ Brings On Former Spotify and Viacom Exec as Chief Product Officer; 17/04/2018 – On The Heels Of MTV’s Third Consecutive Quarter Of Growth The 2018 “MTV VMAs” Will Return To NYC And Air Live From Radio City M; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-SHARI REDSTONE MAKES CONCESSIONS ON VIACOM INC CEO BOB BAKISH’S ROLE IN POTENTIAL MERGER WITH CBS CORP; 10/04/2018 – CBS Investor Says Viacom Deal Not ‘Optimal’ in Letter to Board; 02/04/2018 – New York Post: CBS plans to make lowball offer for Viacom; 04/04/2018 – Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Agf Invs owns 130,151 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Alethea Limited Liability Company has invested 0.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 10 reported 3,847 shares. Prudential Incorporated invested in 2.34% or 7.38M shares. Bonness Entertainment Incorporated holds 13,735 shares. The New Jersey-based Dumont And Blake Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). British Columbia Investment holds 1.19M shares. Korea Invest reported 3.55M shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 1.31% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 7.53M shares. First Financial Bank Tru Of Newtown reported 50,460 shares or 2.63% of all its holdings. Baskin Fincl Inc owns 159,116 shares or 5.61% of their US portfolio. Kbc Grp Inc Nv invested in 1.69 million shares. Flow Traders Us Limited Com stated it has 0.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Massachusetts-based Puzo Michael J has invested 3.71% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.88% or 16,568 shares in its portfolio.

Wharton Business Group Llc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $966.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (OEF) by 3,190 shares to 62,681 shares, valued at $7.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Columbia Etf Tr Ii by 26,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,670 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).