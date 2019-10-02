As Viacom New (VIAB) Stock Rose, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raised Its Holding by $2.90 Million; Jackson Wealth Management Has Increased Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Position

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 43.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 5,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 18,164 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.81 million, up from 12,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $144.27. About 3.02M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 21/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce Bets $6.5 Billion on the API Economy; 28/03/2018 – Orange Polska and Orange Belgium Partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to Strengthen Their Digital Transformation; 28/03/2018 – FTC: 20180935: salesforce.com, Inc.; Aktion Partners, LLC; 03/05/2018 – News On MuleSoft Inc. (MULE) Now Under CRM; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Net $344M; 26/04/2018 – MULESOFT, SALESFORCE DEAL CLEARS U.S. ANTITRUST REVIEW; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: LARGEST PUBLIC-SECTOR DEAL WITH USDA LAST QUARTER; 06/03/2018 – lBlSWorld Launches Call Prep Insights on Salesforce AppExchange Giving Sales Professionals Insider Industry Knowledge; 08/05/2018 – Sesame Software Partners with ContributeCloud for Salesforce Document Archiving

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 2.30M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.70 million, up from 2.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $23.25. About 2.72M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 04/04/2018 – Nickelodeon Star JoJo Siwa Joins Adventure Game “Star Stable Online” To Inspire And Empower Girls Around The World; 17/05/2018 – CBS SAYS BOARD DECISION ON DIVIDEND IS SUBJECT TO DELAWARE COURT APPROVAL -STATEMENT; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Viacom `immediately rejected’ CBS’s takeover bid; 11/04/2018 – Redstone likely to replace Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 13/03/2018 – VIACOM TO USE MOVIO MOVIEGOER DATA FOR ADVERTISING CAPABILITIES; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 04/04/2018 – CBS below-market bid for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources say; Viacom planning counter offer; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: CBS submits below market value bid for Viacom; 09/04/2018 – Viacom asks for .68 ratio in counter to CBS bid; 25/04/2018 – It’s Time to “Answer That Question, or Take the Physical Challenge,” as Nickelodeon Brings Back Double Dare in Brand-New

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34M and $459.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 6,144 shares to 54,448 shares, valued at $6.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWV) by 2,891 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,299 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Veeva Systems a Buy on the Dip? – Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Has Salesforce.com Stock Peaked? – The Motley Fool” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed salesforce.com’s (NYSE:CRM) Shareholders Feel About Its 159% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce Forecasts 13% Holiday E-Commerce Growth In 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise reported 5.06M shares. Da Davidson invested 0.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Natixis Ltd Partnership holds 0.09% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 74,083 shares. New Jersey-based Peapack Gladstone Finance Corp has invested 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 56,639 were reported by Brinker Incorporated. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj invested in 8,000 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Bokf Na has 73,220 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Trexquant Ltd Partnership owns 17,441 shares. Stoneridge Inv Partners Ltd reported 28,273 shares stake. Spectrum Grp has 0.01% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 231 shares. Northern Corporation holds 0.39% or 10.88M shares. Ima Wealth reported 15,340 shares. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc invested in 41,906 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Pinnacle Associate Limited owns 55,785 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 03/25/2019: VIA,VIAB,T,EDU,PM – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Viacom Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VIAB) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Paramount Pictures Chairman & CEO Jim Gianopulos to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Apple, CSX, Tapestry, Total, Viacom And More – Yahoo Finance” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 40,000 shares to 3.24 million shares, valued at $70.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,000 shares, and cut its stake in Uniti Group Inc.