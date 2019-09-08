As Viacom New (VIAB) Stock Rose, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Stake; Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Altfest L J & Company Has Trimmed Holding by $780,912

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 38.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc sold 5,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 8,122 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, down from 13,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $67.62. About 7.12M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 10/04/2018 – Frazier adds $780M fund for its ‘growth buyout’ team; FDA pushes back its deadline on AbbVie’s elagolix; Promethera buys NASH drug; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 15/05/2018 – Rocks Springs Adds AbbVie, Exits Cigna, Cuts PRA Health: 13F; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF UPADACITINIB WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED RESULTS, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS DETECTED; 26/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 23/04/2018 – AbbVie Inc expected to post earnings of $1.80 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 1101.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 448,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The hedge fund held 488,915 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72M, up from 40,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $25.88. About 9.04 million shares traded or 81.69% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 17/05/2018 – CBS and Viacom can get a lot more value from other players, says B. Riley FBR’s Barton Crockett; 11/04/2018 – NEW CBS BID FOR VIACOM IS SAID EXPECTED TO BE INSUFFICIENT:CNBC; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM INC CFO SAYS CO EXPECTS DOMESTIC AD SALES TO RETURN TO GROWTH FROM THE FOURTH QUARTER.-CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger: Reuters, citing; 26/03/2018 – VIACOM INC – VIACOM TO MAKE INVESTMENT IN DAY ZERO; 08/05/2018 – CBS & Viacom deal talks remain in gridlock after Shari Redstone’s concessions fail to aid talks, sources say. CBS CEO Leslie Moonves & its special committee are said to be adamant that Bob Bakish not be a part of this deal, including being on the combined company’s board; 04/04/2018 – VIACOM IS SAID TO NOW PLAN TO MAKE COUNTER-PROPOSAL TO CBS:CNBC; 09/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Brings SlimeZone, Network’s First Social Virtual Reality Experience, to IMAX VR Centres Globally; 03/04/2018 – CBS, Viacom merger talks hit roadblock over who will be Moonves’ second-in-command

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.31B for 7.41 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Congress Asset Ma invested in 0.15% or 140,310 shares. Mcf Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 10 reported 140,370 shares or 2.43% of all its holdings. Condor Management holds 0.97% or 74,154 shares in its portfolio. 3,677 were accumulated by First Western Cap Mgmt Company. Ar Asset Incorporated holds 12,200 shares. Stearns Fin Svcs Grp stated it has 0.2% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Hendershot Incorporated reported 157,656 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Grp holds 0.06% or 2,577 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.53 million shares. Callahan Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.17% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Origin Asset Mgmt Llp holds 52,200 shares. Williams Jones Associate has 53,937 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Westpac Banking holds 170,459 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 1.04 million shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. The insider Gosebruch Henry O bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02M. 30,400 shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $2.05M on Wednesday, June 26. $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was bought by RAPP EDWARD J. 7,525 shares were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas, worth $498,057 on Thursday, August 29.

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $365.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 11,084 shares to 16,785 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV) by 56,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18 billion and $7.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itt Inc by 50,356 shares to 14,169 shares, valued at $822,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 9,993 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,240 shares, and cut its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc.