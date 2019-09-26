As Viacom New (VIAB) Stock Price Rose, Stone Ridge Asset Management Cut Holding by $3.45 Million; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Caprock Group Increased Position by $1.21 Million

Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 18.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 639 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,143 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.85M, up from 3,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $858.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $32.61 during the last trading session, reaching $1735.72. About 2.03M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Tech Rises After Amazon Earnings – Tech Roundup; 22/05/2018 – Amazon Criticized by Civil Rights Group Over Facial Recognition; 10/04/2018 – Economic Times: Cross-border boost for Make in India: Amazon could soon bring India, Pakistan closer; 03/05/2018 – JetTrack Uncovers Amazon-Whole Foods Meetings Before $13.7B Deal; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY ONLINE STORES REVENUE $26,939 MLN VS $22,826 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/04/2018 – Inside Amazon’s Possible Plan to Build a Domestic Robot (Video); 14/05/2018 – Amazon has added $7 billion in gross profit in the first quarter, which is more than the growth expected from the top five retailers combined, Morgan Stanley wrote in a note Monday; 23/04/2018 – Amazon wouldn’t have happened if it weren’t for Bernie Madoff; 10/04/2018 – NORSK HYDRO ASA NHY.OL – HYDRO OWNS 51 PERCENT OF ALBRAS, REMAINING 49 PERCENT IS OWNED BY NIPPON AMAZON ALUMINIUM CO. LTD; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Launches Its Own Pet Product Brand, Wag; Starts With Food

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 118,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The hedge fund held 125,072 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.74M, down from 243,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $24.16. About 1.26M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 10/04/2018 – Nickelodeon International Greenlights New Live Action Series “The Covurts”; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM INC – PARAMOUNT PICTURES RETURNED TO PROFITABILITY IN QUARTER; 17/05/2018 – CBS to challenge National Amusement’s move to change bylaws; 25/04/2018 – Viacom reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue on Wednesday, as moves to sell rather than release its movies returned Paramount Pictures to profitability; 11/04/2018 – Shari Redstone is facing off against Les Moonves in a battle to run CBS-Viacom; 13/04/2018 – a walk from @Viacom – @CBSNews memory lane (@FoxBusiness from august 2016); 04/04/2018 – Thanasis Koukakis: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 17/05/2018 – CBS votes to end Redstone control, needs court approval; 04/04/2018 – CBS OFFER FOR VIACOM WAS IMMEDIATELY REJECTED – CNBC, CITING; 26/03/2018 – Viacom To Make Investment in Day Zero Productions

Analysts await Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to report earnings on November, 15. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 23.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VIAB’s profit will be $309.47 million for 7.95 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Viacom Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.67% negative EPS growth.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 38,100 shares to 208,237 shares, valued at $6.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 70,949 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,651 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88 billion and $511.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,632 shares to 6,371 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,760 shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).

