As Viacom New (VIAB) Stock Price Rose, Alphaone Investment Services Has Increased by $516,200 Its Stake; Parsons Capital Management Has Cut Position in Abbott Labs (ABT) by $310,968

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 39.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 17,800 shares as the company's stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 62,800 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.88 million, up from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $24.94. About 5.14M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500.

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc analyzed 3,702 shares as the company's stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 104,462 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.79 million, down from 108,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $147.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $83.58. About 7.13 million shares traded or 48.72% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1832 Asset LP reported 1.05 million shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Lc has 234,065 shares. Naples Advsr Lc holds 5,897 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Lc invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 0.32% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Riverbridge Prns Lc accumulated 14,959 shares. Foster And Motley Inc has invested 0.04% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). M&R Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.5% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Tealwood Asset Management Incorporated has invested 1.05% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). North Star Invest Management accumulated 71,804 shares. Hartford Fincl Mngmt has 1.86% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 66,395 shares. Beck Ltd Liability Corp owns 16,902 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. King Wealth holds 10,305 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Aimz Advsr has invested 1.1% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Colony Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 36,051 shares.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $917.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,150 shares to 35,445 shares, valued at $5.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 362,267 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 24.88 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59M and $128.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 43,801 shares to 25,857 shares, valued at $330,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wsfs Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 9,801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,660 shares, and cut its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).