As Viacom New (VIAB) Stock Price Declined, Permit Capital Raised Holding by $700,000; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Glenview State Bank Trust Upped Position

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $932.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $10.65 during the last trading session, reaching $1893.63. About 3.04M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/04/2018 – Forbes: Poll: Amazon Is Pushing Its ‘Prime’ Luck With 20% Membership Price Hike; 16/04/2018 – Fnac Darty strengthens ties with Google in bid to tackle Amazon; 16/03/2018 – Over 100 countries agree to seek digital tax consensus by 2020 – OECD; 27/04/2018 – Blue Origin is aiming to launch its New Shepard rocket for the eighth time on Sunday, Jeff Bezos said in a tweet. via @cnbctech; 17/04/2018 – Wil Wheaton and Amber Benson Return to Perform John Scalzi’s Head On for Audible; 07/05/2018 – Snap snags new finance chief from Amazon; 03/04/2018 – Amazon Music Announces lmmersive Programming Experience The Soundboard with Elton John; 02/04/2018 – In the search for HQ2, Amazon representatives have visited more than 10 of the 20 cities still in the running; 13/03/2018 – Avalara Launches Inventory Report for Amazon FBA Sellers; 05/04/2018 – Trump’s ‘onslaught against Amazon’ creates major market risk, @JimCramer warns

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 285,600 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02M, up from 260,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $29.87. About 4.92M shares traded or 24.20% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 1.64% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 04/04/2018 – A below-market bid for Viacom by CBS was immediately rejected, sources say; 08/03/2018 – Viacom International Turns the #SOUNDON to Amplify Women’s Voices This International Women’s Day; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM: SVOD PARTNERS INTERESTED IN REBOOTS OF OLD SHOWS; 02/04/2018 – LA Times: CBS expected to make low-ball bid for Viacom; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 12/04/2018 – Shari Redstone is facing off against Les Moonves in a battle to run CBS-Viacom:; 25/04/2018 – Viacom Rosy Results Poised to Boost Negotiating Stance With CBS; 10/04/2018 – The Economist: Sources say Viacom bosses regarded CBS’s offer as an insult; 17/05/2018 – CBS votes to end Redstone control, needs court approval; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM INC CFO SAYS CO EXPECTS DOMESTIC AD SALES TO RETURN TO GROWTH FROM THE FOURTH QUARTER.-CONF CALL

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Could a CBS-Viacom Merger Create a New Streaming Giant? – The Motley Fool” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple’s WWDC, DuPont’s Return And Tariff Anxiety – Seeking Alpha” published on June 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Viacom Inc. to Report Quarterly Financial Results on August 8, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “BET, Tyler Perry Studios JV to launch online streaming service – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: VIAB, NOC, NKE – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 26, 2019.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Ulta Investors Pull Back As Amazon Enters Space – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: Dig Deeper – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Amazon In-Sourcing Nearly Half Of Its Transportation Needs – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/18/2019: NXST,NWS,NWSA,AMZN – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IDC: Smart-Home Market to Soar Through 2023 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

