As Viacom New (VIAB) Stock Declined, Fort LP Decreased Position by $1.18 Million; As Cae (CAE) Stock Value Rose, Holder Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Trimmed by $34.29 Million Its Holding

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Cae Inc. (CAE) by 27.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 1.18M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.11 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.16M, down from 4.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Cae Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 184,442 shares traded. CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) has risen 22.53% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.10% the S&P500. Some Historical CAE News: 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q PROFIT CONT OPS/SHR C$0.37, EST. C$0.32; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Rev C$780.7M; 09/04/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES TO BUY 9 SIMULATORS FROM CAE; 23/05/2018 – AVIANCA HOLDINGS SAYS JOINT VENTURE AUTHORIZED WITH CAE INTL; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG OF $7.8 BLN; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Cont Ops EPS $0.37; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q REV. C$780.7M, EST. C$782.7M; 24/05/2018 – REMINDER/Media Advisory: CAE’s FY2018 fourth quarter and full year financial results and conference call; 09/05/2018 – AVIANCA INCORPORATED AVIANCA–CAE FLIGHT W/ DOMICILE IN BOGOTA

Fort Lp decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp sold 42,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 119,340 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, down from 161,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $31.16. About 1.73M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 1.64% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 16/05/2018 – Ruling on CBS’s lawsuit against National Amusements pushed to Thursday; 05/03/2018 – VIACOM: JUST MADE FIRST MOBILE DEAL FOR PARAMOUNT PLUS SERVICE; 06/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Greenlights Original Animated Comedy Series Pony; 26/03/2018 – VIACOM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 27/03/2018 – Viacom Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal; 09/04/2018 – Lorraine Hack Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS, Redstone brawl escalates into corporate warfare; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 13/04/2018 – CUGGINO: INCLINED TO HAVE MOONVES LEAD COMBINED CBS-VIACOM

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60 million and $496.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 5,293 shares to 20,081 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 5,617 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,922 shares, and has risen its stake in Wd (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Analysts await Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 11.02% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VIAB’s profit will be $432.80M for 7.42 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Viacom Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36 billion and $3.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptargroup (NYSE:ATR) by 7,276 shares to 31,831 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Douglasdynamics (NYSE:PLOW) by 9,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Dr Reddys Adr (NYSE:RDY).